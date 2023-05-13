Full list of tee times for Final Round of AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and a surprising trio will be the final group as Austin Eckroat, Zecheng Dou, and Ryan Palmer are each at -16 and share a two-shot lead entering the last round of play.

The Nelson also serves as the last chance for a player to reach the 2023 PGA Championship, and all three players will need to win to qualify for the second major of the year as none are currently exempt.

But right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the -14 Scottie Scheffler is actually the favorite at +250. Palmer is the second choice at +400, with Dou, Eckroat, and another -14 player in Jason Day all dead even at +700.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. The Golf Channel will have broadcast coverage from 1-3:00 p.m., and CBS Sports takes over from 3-6:00 p.m. PGA TOUR Live will have full coverage starting with the first tee ball at 10:10 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday.