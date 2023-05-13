Full list of tee times for Final Round of AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and a surprising trio will be the final group as Austin Eckroat, Zecheng Dou, and Ryan Palmer are each at -16 and share a two-shot lead entering the last round of play.
The Nelson also serves as the last chance for a player to reach the 2023 PGA Championship, and all three players will need to win to qualify for the second major of the year as none are currently exempt.
But right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the -14 Scottie Scheffler is actually the favorite at +250. Palmer is the second choice at +400, with Dou, Eckroat, and another -14 player in Jason Day all dead even at +700.
The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. The Golf Channel will have broadcast coverage from 1-3:00 p.m., and CBS Sports takes over from 3-6:00 p.m. PGA TOUR Live will have full coverage starting with the first tee ball at 10:10 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday.
2023 Byron Nelson Round 4 Tee Times
|Time
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|12:20 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Eckroat
|Zecheng Dou
|Ryan Palmer
|12:10 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Vincent Norrman
|Jason Day
|Si Woo Kim
|12:00 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Scottie Scheffler
|Patton Kizzire
|Tyrrell Hatton
|11:50 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Sung Kang
|Richy Werenski
|Sean O'Hair
|11:40 AM
|Tee No. 1
|C.T. Pan
|Carson Young
|James Hahn
|11:30 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Harrington
|Aaron Baddeley
|Joseph Bramlett
|11:20 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Sangmoon Bae
|Adam Scott
|Byeong Hun An
|11:10 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Henrik Norlander
|Sam Stevens
|Scott Piercy
|11:00 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Chris Stroud
|Robby Shelton
|10:50 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Taylor Montgomery
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Kevin Tway
|10:40 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Stephan Jaeger
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Justin Lower
|10:30 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Armour
|Matt Kuchar
|Trevor Cone
|10:20 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Tommy Gainey
|Peter Kuest
|Doug Ghim
|10:10 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Matthew NeSmith
|Seamus Power
|Adam Hadwin
|12:20 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Harry Hall
|Fabián Gómez
|Kelly Kraft
|12:10 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Aaron Wise
|Vince Whaley
|Parker Coody
|12:00 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Andrew Novak
|Will Gordon
|Davis Thompson
|11:50 AM
|Tee No. 10
|S.H. Kim
|Jim Herman
|Lucas Glover
|11:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Robert Streb
|Brent Grant
|Ryan Brehm
|11:30 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Tano Goya
|Greg Chalmers
|Harrison Endycott
|11:20 AM
|Tee No. 10
|William McGirt
|Jimmy Walker
|S.Y. Noh
|11:10 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Chad Ramey
|K.H. Lee
|Adam Long
|11:00 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Luke List
|Roger Sloan
|Tom Kim
|10:50 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Brice Garnett
|Doc Redman
|David Micheluzzi
|10:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Bill Haas
|Nate Lashley
|Brandon Wu
|10:30 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Augusto Núñez
|Garrick Higgo
|Tom Hoge
|10:20 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Cameron Champ
|Stewart Cink
|Satoshi Kodaira
|10:10 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jonathan Byrd
|Eric Cole
|Martin Laird