 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Final Round of AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson tees off Sunday at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Austin Eckroat of the United States reacts after making par on the 16th green during the third round of the AT&amp;T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 13, 2023 in McKinney, Texas. Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, and a surprising trio will be the final group as Austin Eckroat, Zecheng Dou, and Ryan Palmer are each at -16 and share a two-shot lead entering the last round of play.

The Nelson also serves as the last chance for a player to reach the 2023 PGA Championship, and all three players will need to win to qualify for the second major of the year as none are currently exempt.

But right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the -14 Scottie Scheffler is actually the favorite at +250. Palmer is the second choice at +400, with Dou, Eckroat, and another -14 player in Jason Day all dead even at +700.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. The Golf Channel will have broadcast coverage from 1-3:00 p.m., and CBS Sports takes over from 3-6:00 p.m. PGA TOUR Live will have full coverage starting with the first tee ball at 10:10 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday.

2023 Byron Nelson Round 4 Tee Times

Time Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
12:20 PM Tee No. 1 Austin Eckroat Zecheng Dou Ryan Palmer
12:10 PM Tee No. 1 Vincent Norrman Jason Day Si Woo Kim
12:00 PM Tee No. 1 Scottie Scheffler Patton Kizzire Tyrrell Hatton
11:50 AM Tee No. 1 Sung Kang Richy Werenski Sean O'Hair
11:40 AM Tee No. 1 C.T. Pan Carson Young James Hahn
11:30 AM Tee No. 1 Scott Harrington Aaron Baddeley Joseph Bramlett
11:20 AM Tee No. 1 Sangmoon Bae Adam Scott Byeong Hun An
11:10 AM Tee No. 1 Henrik Norlander Sam Stevens Scott Piercy
11:00 AM Tee No. 1 Mackenzie Hughes Chris Stroud Robby Shelton
10:50 AM Tee No. 1 Taylor Montgomery Christiaan Bezuidenhout Kevin Tway
10:40 AM Tee No. 1 Stephan Jaeger Hideki Matsuyama Justin Lower
10:30 AM Tee No. 1 Ryan Armour Matt Kuchar Trevor Cone
10:20 AM Tee No. 1 Tommy Gainey Peter Kuest Doug Ghim
10:10 AM Tee No. 1 Matthew NeSmith Seamus Power Adam Hadwin
12:20 PM Tee No. 10 Harry Hall Fabián Gómez Kelly Kraft
12:10 PM Tee No. 10 Aaron Wise Vince Whaley Parker Coody
12:00 PM Tee No. 10 Andrew Novak Will Gordon Davis Thompson
11:50 AM Tee No. 10 S.H. Kim Jim Herman Lucas Glover
11:40 AM Tee No. 10 Robert Streb Brent Grant Ryan Brehm
11:30 AM Tee No. 10 Tano Goya Greg Chalmers Harrison Endycott
11:20 AM Tee No. 10 William McGirt Jimmy Walker S.Y. Noh
11:10 AM Tee No. 10 Chad Ramey K.H. Lee Adam Long
11:00 AM Tee No. 10 Luke List Roger Sloan Tom Kim
10:50 AM Tee No. 10 Brice Garnett Doc Redman David Micheluzzi
10:40 AM Tee No. 10 Bill Haas Nate Lashley Brandon Wu
10:30 AM Tee No. 10 Augusto Núñez Garrick Higgo Tom Hoge
10:20 AM Tee No. 10 Cameron Champ Stewart Cink Satoshi Kodaira
10:10 AM Tee No. 10 Jonathan Byrd Eric Cole Martin Laird

More From DraftKings Nation