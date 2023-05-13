How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 36

The Premier League season is nearing its end as we enter Matchday 36 of 38, and the title race just keeps heating up week after week. Manchester City currently sit in first place with 82 points while Arsenal has fallen to second with 81 points. City still have a game in hand, and know if they win out they’ll finish the season as EPL champions. At the bottom of the table, Southampton, Leeds, and Leicester City sit in the relegation zone, though both Leeds and Leicester are just two points behind 17th-place Everton.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Everton face off against Man City this weekend as it’ll be a perfect opportunity for Leeds to get a win and jump out of relegation as Everton are all but guaranteed to lose. Of course, Leeds will have their work cut out for them as they go up against Newcastle and will likely struggle against the Magpies, who have been fantastic this season and sit in third place. Leeds and Newcastle are set to kick off at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday morning.

Manchester United will face off against Wolverhampton as the Red Devils look to hold onto their fourth place spot. They sit just two points behind Newcastle and one point ahead of Liverpool, who play against Leicester this weekend and are all but guaranteed three points. Man U’s contest might be a little tougher, but they also have a game in hand over Liverpool so it gives them a little wiggle room. That match is set to kick off at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday morning from Old Trafford.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 36 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 36 schedule

Saturday, May 13

Leeds v. Newcastle - 7:30 a.m. ET - USA

Southampton v. Fulham - 10 a.m. ET - Peacock

Manchester United v. Wolverhampton - 10 a.m. ET - Peacock

Crystal Palace v. Bournemouth - 10 a.m. ET - Peacock

Aston Villa v. Tottenham - 10 a.m. ET - Peacock

Chelsea v. Nottingham Forest - 10 a.m. ET - USA

Sunday, May 14

Brentford v. West Ham - 9 a.m. ET - Peacock

Everton v. Manchester City - 9 a.m. ET - USA

Arsenal v. Brighton & Hove - 11:30 a.m. ET - USA

Monday, May 15

Leicester City v. Liverpool - 3 p.m. ET - USA