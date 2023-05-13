While the NBA Playoffs have been awesome, the NBA draft is inching closer which is always fun to follow. First, we’ll have the NBA Draft lottery where we find out where teams will get to draft. We will get to see the lottery results on Tuesday, May 16 and the presentation will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.
When is the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery?
Date: Tuesday, May 16
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Chicago, IL
TV info: ESPN
The NBA draft lottery is how teams who miss out on the playoffs find out where they’re selecting in the NBA draft. It was created to avoid teams tanking and automatically getting the No. 1 pick. The worst teams still have a chance to get the top pick, but it’s not guaranteed. Each team has set individual ping pong balls that are selected as the lottery goes on with worst teams having the better chance to get higher picks.
NBA Draft lottery No. 1 pick odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Detroit Pistons +550
Houston Rockets +550
San Antonio Spurs +550
Charlotte Hornets +650
Portland Trail Blazers +800
Orlando Magic +900
Indiana Pacers +1200
Washington Wizards +1200
Utah Jazz +1800
Dallas Mavericks +2800
Chicago Bulls +4500
Oklahoma City Thunder +4500
Toronto Raptors +8000
New Orleans Pelicans +16000
Memphis Grizzlies +100000