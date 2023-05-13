While the NBA Playoffs have been awesome, the NBA draft is inching closer which is always fun to follow. First, we’ll have the NBA Draft lottery where we find out where teams will get to draft. We will get to see the lottery results on Tuesday, May 16 and the presentation will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.

When is the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery?

Date: Tuesday, May 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Chicago, IL

TV info: ESPN

The NBA draft lottery is how teams who miss out on the playoffs find out where they’re selecting in the NBA draft. It was created to avoid teams tanking and automatically getting the No. 1 pick. The worst teams still have a chance to get the top pick, but it’s not guaranteed. Each team has set individual ping pong balls that are selected as the lottery goes on with worst teams having the better chance to get higher picks.

NBA Draft lottery No. 1 pick odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Detroit Pistons +550

Houston Rockets +550

San Antonio Spurs +550

Charlotte Hornets +650

Portland Trail Blazers +800

Orlando Magic +900

Indiana Pacers +1200

Washington Wizards +1200

Utah Jazz +1800

Dallas Mavericks +2800

Chicago Bulls +4500

Oklahoma City Thunder +4500

Toronto Raptors +8000

New Orleans Pelicans +16000

Memphis Grizzlies +100000