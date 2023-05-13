Who has the best odds to win the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NBA Draft lottery?

The 2023 NBA Draft is not far away and we’re getting closer with the NBA draft lottery coming up. The odds can go a few different ways, but there is a good chance that one of the three worst teams in the NBA get the No. 1 pick. Below we take a look at who has the best odds.

2023 NBA Draft odds: Who has best odds to win first pick?

The Pistons are a team to watch for with what they do with this year’s draft pick. They have been up here frequently and most recently drafted Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 pick last year. Victor Wembanyama would fit well with Ivey and Cade Cunningham. That core should be able to get them in the playoffs in no time.

The Rockets are also in the mix but with them drafting Jabari Smith last season, wing scoring isn't as big of a need. Wembanyama is a generational talent, but Scoot Henderson could be the better overall fit for the Rockets. There have also been rumors that the Rockets could shop Jalen Green, who was their first-round pick two years ago.

Everybody wants to see what head coach Greg Popovich can do with Wembanyama because of how good Pop has been in his career. The Spurs are still a few pieces away, but they could add somebody in free agency with all the cap space they have. Right now, they have one of the lowest salaries in the NBA. Wembanyama would make them more attractive as a destination for free agents as well.