How to watch Shriners Children’s 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Darlington, South Carolina this weekend for the Shriners Children’s 200. The Darlington Raceway will host the event on May 13. The race begins at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on Fox, with the live stream available at FOX.com/live or on the FOX Sports App.

The race is 147 laps around the 1.366-mile circuit. Previously, this race was called the Mahindra ROXOR 200 (2022), Steakhouse Elite 200 (2021) and Toyota 200 (2020). This will be the first of two races at the Lady in Black. Last year’s spring race was won by Justin Allgaier in 1:51:59. He also won in 2021 in 2:02:51, while Chase Briscoe took the checkered flag in 2022 with a time of 1:44:26.

Kyle Larson has +225 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with Justin Allgaier (+550), John Hunter Nemechek (+550), Cole Custer (+800), Sheldon Creed (+850) and Josh Berry (+850) following after him.

How to watch the Shriners Children’s 200

Date: Saturday, May 13

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX.com/live

Live streaming the Shriners Children’s 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.