What time is the 2023 Shriners Children’s 200 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, May 13 with the Shriners Children’s 200 at the Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. The race starts at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. You can watch a live stream on FOX Sports Live. The race is 147 laps and usually lasts just at or under two hours.

There are two races per season in Darlington. Last year’s spring race was won by Justin Allgaier. It was his second consecutive spring win at this track. In 2021 he won in 2:02:51 and followed it up with a faster 1:51:59 victory. The 2020 iteration of this race was won by Chase Briscoe in 1:44:26.

Kyle Larson has the best odds of winning this race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +225 and is followed by Justin Allgaier (+550), John Hunter Nemechek (+550), Cole Custer (+800), Sheldon Creed (+850) and Josh Berry (+850).