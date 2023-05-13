 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Goodyear 400 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at Darlington Raceway via live online stream.

By DKNation Staff
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet, walks the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 07, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR qualifying is back this weekend at Darlington Raceway. The Cup Series will be running the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, with the green flag dropping on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET. The day prior, the 37-driver field will compete for pole position and the rest of the spots in the starting lineup.

Qualifying runs at 11:20 a.m. ET on Saturday and will also air on FS1. You can stream qualifying using Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the event.

Kyle Larson is the pre-qualifying favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds. He opened at +140 to finish in the top three and will look to secure his series-leading fourth pole on Saturday. Alex Bowman is tied with Larson in poles this season but will not race due to a fractured vertebra.

How to watch qualifying for the Goodyear 400

Date: Saturday, May 13
Time: 11:20 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 Goodyear 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Brennan Poole 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Josh Berry 48
32 Ryan Newman 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

