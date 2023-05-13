How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Goodyear 400 via live online stream

NASCAR qualifying is back this weekend at Darlington Raceway. The Cup Series will be running the Goodyear 400 on Sunday, with the green flag dropping on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET. The day prior, the 37-driver field will compete for pole position and the rest of the spots in the starting lineup.

Qualifying runs at 11:20 a.m. ET on Saturday and will also air on FS1. You can stream qualifying using Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the event.

Kyle Larson is the pre-qualifying favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds. He opened at +140 to finish in the top three and will look to secure his series-leading fourth pole on Saturday. Alex Bowman is tied with Larson in poles this season but will not race due to a fractured vertebra.

How to watch qualifying for the Goodyear 400

Date: Saturday, May 13

Time: 11:20 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list