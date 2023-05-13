NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Goodyear 400 race

NASCAR qualifying gets underway at Darlington Raceway for the Cup Series at 11:20 a.m. ET on Saturday. We’ll be here with live updates as the starting lineup is set for the 2023 Goodyear 400. You can follow along here or watch live on FS1.

Darlington qualifying is two rounds in length and will last approximately an hour and 15 minutes. The field consists of 37 drivers and they will be split into two groups. Each car runs one lap and the five fastest drivers in the two groups advance to the final round. Those ten compete for the pole position and their second-round times determine the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup. The remaining 27 are sorted based on their first-round time.

Joey Logano is the defending champion at this race while Erik Jones is the defending champ at the fall Darlington race. Logano is +1200 to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook while Jones is +6500. Kyle Larson is the favorite with +500 odds and last week’s winner in Kansas, Denny Hamlin, follows him at +600. Larson and injured Alex Bowman lead the series with three poles apiece through the first 15 races on the schedule.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.