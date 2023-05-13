 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Goodyear 400 race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway.

By DKNation Staff
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet, enters his car during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 07, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

NASCAR qualifying gets underway at Darlington Raceway for the Cup Series at 11:20 a.m. ET on Saturday. We’ll be here with live updates as the starting lineup is set for the 2023 Goodyear 400. You can follow along here or watch live on FS1.

Darlington qualifying is two rounds in length and will last approximately an hour and 15 minutes. The field consists of 37 drivers and they will be split into two groups. Each car runs one lap and the five fastest drivers in the two groups advance to the final round. Those ten compete for the pole position and their second-round times determine the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup. The remaining 27 are sorted based on their first-round time.

Joey Logano is the defending champion at this race while Erik Jones is the defending champ at the fall Darlington race. Logano is +1200 to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook while Jones is +6500. Kyle Larson is the favorite with +500 odds and last week’s winner in Kansas, Denny Hamlin, follows him at +600. Larson and injured Alex Bowman lead the series with three poles apiece through the first 15 races on the schedule.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Goodyear 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Brennan Poole 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Josh Berry 48
32 Ryan Newman 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

