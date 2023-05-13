Alimkhanuly vs. Butler odds: WBO middleweight title bout odds heading into May 13

On the heels of Canelo Alvarez’s emphatic win in Guadalajara, Mexico, the boxing community will open up to a bevy of highly anticipated fights over the Summer. This Saturday (May 13), WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (Kazakhstan, 13-0, 8 KO) will face challenger Steven Butler (Canada, 32-3, 26 KO) in a 12-round bout from Stockton Arena.

Alimkhanuly has held the WBO middleweight title for almost an entire year and enters Saturday’s bout in Northern California as an overwhelming favorite. His past five professional bouts have all been in Las Vegas, winning four times on stoppage and once via unanimous decision. Alimkanuly will be fighting in California for the first since November 2019, when he knocked out Albert Onolunose in the sixth round.

Butler is currently riding a four-fight win streak—he has not suffered a defeat since 2021 when he was stopped by Jose de Jesus Macias in Mexico. On Saturday, Butler will look to get his fight career back on the fast track by besting Alimkhanuly for the WBO middleweight title.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds for Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler

Odds to win

Alimkhanuly -2500

Butler +1100

Fight Outcome

Alimkhanuly by Decision or Technical Decision +500

Alimkhanuly by KO/TKO/DQ -650

Draw +2800

Butler by Decision or Technical Decision +2000

Butler by KO/TKO/DQ +1600