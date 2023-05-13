Full undercard for Alimkhanuly vs. Butler middleweight fight

After Canelo Alvarez’s thrilling win last weekend in Jalisco, Mexico, the sport of boxing will open up to a cacophony of highly anticipated fights over the Summer of 2023. This Saturday (May 13), WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (Kazakhstan, 13-0, 8 KO) will face challenger Steven Butler (Canada, 32-3, 26 KO) in a 12-round bout on ESPN at Stockton Arena.

Alimkhanuly has held the WBO middleweight belt for almost a year after a second-round knockout of Danny Digum earned him the interim title last May. In Alimkhanuly’s past five fights, he has been victorious in all, only allowing one to go the distance (a UD victory over Denzel Bentley in Alimkhanuly’s most recent match).

Butler actually has quite a bit more fight experience than Alimkhanuly (36 professional bouts compared to the champ’s 13). The 27-year-old Canadian slugger has won his past four fights consecutively, not suffering a loss since taking on Jose de Jesus Macias in Mexico back in 2021. Still, Butler enters Saturday night as a staggering underdog against Alimkhanuly.

Alimkhanuly-Butler will serve as the headliner of an eight-match fight card. Prior to the Main event, we will see the Co-main event of Jason Moloney (Australia, 25-2, 19 KO) versus Vincent Astrolabio (Philippines, 18-3, 13 KO) to decide the (currently vacant) WBO bantamweight champion.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Moloney is a -180 favorite on the moneyline, while Astrolabio is a short underdog at +140. In the Main event, Alimkhanuly is an overwhelming favorite (-2500) to win on Saturday night, leaving Butler as an 11/1 underdog.

Full Card for Janikbek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler