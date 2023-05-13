Alimkhanuly vs. Butler fight time, live stream, more for middleweight title bout

After Canelo’s thrilling win in Guadalajara last weekend, boxing will open up to myriad highly anticipated fights over the Summer of 2023. This Saturday (May 13), WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (Kazakhstan, 13-0, 8 KO) will face challenger Steven Butler (Canada, 32-3, 26 KO) in a 12-round bout in California’s Central Valley.

How to watch Janikbek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler

With the overall event at Stockton Arena slated to begin at 9 p.m. ET, Main event ring walks between Alimkhanuly and Butler are scheduled tentatively for 12 a.m. ET.

ESPN/ESPN+ will carry the broadcast in the United States. For those viewing in the U.K., Sky Sports will be the broadcaster.

Fighter history

Alimkhanuly has held the WBO middleweight belt for almost a year after a second-round knockout of Danny Digum earned him the interim title last May. In Alimkhanuly’s past five fights, he has been victorious in all, only allowing one to go the distance (a UD victory over Denzel Bentley in Alimkhanuly’s most recent match).

Butler actually has quite a bit more professional fighting experience than Alimkhanuly (36 professional bouts compared to the champ’s 13). The 27-year-old Canadian slugger has won his past four fights consecutively, not suffering a loss since taking on Jose de Jesus Macias in Mexico back in 2021. Still, Butler enters Saturday night as a staggering underdog against Alimkhanuly.

Fight odds

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the champ (Alimkhanuly) comes in as a massive -2500 favorite on the moneyline. Across the ring, Butler is showing as an 11/1 underdog to steal away the WBO middleweight belt from Alimkahnuly.

Full card for Janikbek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler