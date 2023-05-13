Odds for UFC Fight Night: Jairzinho Rozenstruik-Jailton Almeida on May 13

UFC Fight Night is set for Saturday, May 13, live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 12-out card will be headlined by a heavyweight battle between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jaiilton Almeida. The event will be one of the few times that you can watch the UFC on national television as it will be broadcasted live on ABC beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Almeida (18-2) is red hot right now and is undefeated since joining the UFC. He is currently ranked no.12 in the heavyweight division, but if he strings together a few more wins he will soar up the radar and earn a title opportunity in no time. A win on Saturday would go a big way toward helping him move up in the division.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik-Almeida odds
Main card
Jairzinho Rozenstruik: +390
Jailton Almeida: -490
Mackenzie Dern: -190
Angela Hill: +160
Anthony Smith: -110
Johnny Walker: -110
Daniel Rodriguez: +235
Ian Garry: -280
Tim Means: +190
Alex Morono: -225
Preliminary card
Jessica Rose Clark: -120
Tainara Lisboa: +100
Matt Brown: +175
Court McGee: -205
Ji Yeon Kim: -195
Mandy Bohm: +165
Cody Stamann: -165
Douglas Silva de Andrade: +140
Carlos Ulberg: -380
Ihor Potieria: +310
Karl Williams: -410
Chase Sherman: +330
Bryan Battle: +120
Gabriel Green: -140
Natan Levy: -275
Pete Rodriguez: +230