Odds for UFC Fight Night: Jairzinho Rozenstruik-Jailton Almeida on May 13

UFC Fight Night is set for Saturday, May 13, live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 12-out card will be headlined by a heavyweight battle between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jaiilton Almeida. The event will be one of the few times that you can watch the UFC on national television as it will be broadcasted live on ABC beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Almeida (18-2) is red hot right now and is undefeated since joining the UFC. He is currently ranked no.12 in the heavyweight division, but if he strings together a few more wins he will soar up the radar and earn a title opportunity in no time. A win on Saturday would go a big way toward helping him move up in the division.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik-Almeida odds

Main card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: +390

Jailton Almeida: -490

Mackenzie Dern: -190

Angela Hill: +160

Anthony Smith: -110

Johnny Walker: -110

Daniel Rodriguez: +235

Ian Garry: -280

Tim Means: +190

Alex Morono: -225

Preliminary card

Jessica Rose Clark: -120

Tainara Lisboa: +100

Matt Brown: +175

Court McGee: -205

Ji Yeon Kim: -195

Mandy Bohm: +165

Cody Stamann: -165

Douglas Silva de Andrade: +140

Carlos Ulberg: -380

Ihor Potieria: +310

Karl Williams: -410

Chase Sherman: +330

Bryan Battle: +120

Gabriel Green: -140

Natan Levy: -275

Pete Rodriguez: +230