Full undercard for KSI vs. Joe Fournier cruiserweight fight

YouTube sensation KSI will defend his MF Cruiserweight championship against British nightclub owner Joe Fournier in a six-round bout to headline the MF/DAZN: X Series 007 card at The O2 Arena in London, England.

KSI is undefeated in boxing, with some of his fights considered professional and others amateur or “exhibitions”. He has a win and a draw against Logan Paul and wins over Swarmz, FaZe Temperr and Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

Fournier has been boxing on the side since 2015 and has a 9-0 record in fights that are considered professional. He has wins over Reggaeton singer Reykon and other lowly-regarded professionals like Jorge Burgos and Johnny Ascensio. Most of his fights have taken place in the Dominican Republic.

This will be KSI’s third defense of the MF Cruiserweight title.

Full Card for KSI vs. Joe Fournier

Main event : KSI vs. Joe Fournier, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

: KSI vs. Joe Fournier, 6 rounds, cruiserweight Deji Olatunji vs. Swarmz, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor, 3 rounds, catchweight

ViruZz vs. DK Money, 3 rounds, catchweight

Tennessee Thresh vs. Paigey Cakey, 3 rounds, TBD

Lil Bellsy vs. Lil Kymchii, 3 rounds, TBD

Preliminary card