KSI vs. Joe Fournier live stream: How to watch MF cruiserweight title bout via live online stream

YouTube sensation KSI will defend his MF Cruiserweight championship against British nightclub owner Joe Fournier in a six-round bout to headline the MF/DAZN: X Series 007 card at The O2 Arena in London, England.

KSI (5-0-1) is undefeated in boxing, with some of his fights considered professional and others amateur or “exhibitions”. His major bounds include a win and a draw against social media star and WWE performer Logan Paul. He won the MF Cruiserweight title in a win over Luis Alcaraz Pineda and defended it successfully in wins over Swarmz, FaZe Temperr and Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

Fournier has been boxing on the side since 2015 and has a 9-0 record in fights that are considered professional. He has wins over Reggaeton singer Reykon and other lowly-regarded professionals like Jorge Burgos and Johnny Ascensio. Most of his fights have taken place in the Dominican Republic. Outside of boxing, Fournier had made his income in the fitness and entertainment industry as a nightclub owner.

This will be KSI’s third defense of the MF Cruiserweight title.

Full Card for KSI vs. Joe Fournier

Main event : KSI vs. Joe Fournier, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

: KSI vs. Joe Fournier, 6 rounds, cruiserweight Deji Olatunji vs. Swarmz, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor, 3 rounds, catchweight

ViruZz vs. DK Money, 3 rounds, catchweight

Tennessee Thresh vs. Paigey Cakey, 3 rounds, TBD

Lil Bellsy vs. Lil Kymchii, 3 rounds, TBD

