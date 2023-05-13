What time will KSI vs. Joe Fournier fight start on May 13

YouTube sensation KSI will defend his MF Cruiserweight championship against British nightclub owner Joe Fournier in a six-round bout to headline the MF/DAZN: X Series 007 card at The O2 Arena in London, England.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

The main event fight is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET, with ringwalks proceeding the action.

KSI (5-0-1) is undefeated in boxing, with some of his fights considered professional and others amateur or “exhibitions”. His major bounds include a win and a draw against social media star and WWE performer Logan Paul. He won the MF Cruiserweight title in a win over Luis Alcaraz Pineda and defended it successfully in wins over Swarmz, FaZe Temperr and Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

Fournier has been boxing on the side since 2015 and has a 9-0 record in fights that are considered professional. He has wins over Reggaeton singer Reykon and other lowly-regarded professionals. Most of his fights have taken place in the Dominican Republic. Fournier had aspirations of becoming a full-time professional boxer, but a wrist injury ended that. Outside of boxing, Fournier had made his income in the fitness and entertainment industry as a nightclub owner. He has also fought former Heavyweight title contender David Haye to a draw.

Full Card for KSI vs. Joe Fournier

Main event : KSI vs. Joe Fournier, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

: KSI vs. Joe Fournier, 6 rounds, cruiserweight Deji Olatunji vs. Swarmz, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor, 3 rounds, catchweight

ViruZz vs. DK Money, 3 rounds, catchweight

Tennessee Thresh vs. Paigey Cakey, 3 rounds, TBD

Lil Bellsy vs. Lil Kymchii, 3 rounds, TBD

Preliminary card