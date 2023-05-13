Deji Olatunji vs. Swarmz fight time, live stream, more for light heavyweight bout

Social media star Deji Olatunji and British rapper Swarmz will meet in a four-round co-feature bout of MF & DAZN: Series 007 this Saturday, May 13 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. The main event on the card features Olatunji’s brother, KSI, taking on Joe Fournier.

How to watch Deji Olatunji vs. Swarmz

The fight is expected to start around 4 p.m. ET with the ringwalks proceeding the action.

DAZN will be handling the stream. For $19.95 you can purchase the event and get a full month of DAZN service included as part of the deal.

Fighter history

Deji Olatunji is the younger brother of KSI. He is better known as ComedyShortsGamer on social media and reports nearly 85 million subscribers across his platforms. Olatunji’s last fight as a TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather. He also has a loss to Jake Paul. His wins include a stoppage over FouseyTube.

Swarmz (real name: Brandon Scott) is a rapper signed to a deal with Virgin Records. His boxing career includes a knockout loss to KSI for the MF Cruiserweight Title. He later defeated BMX YouTube performer Ryan Taylor.

Full card for Deji Olatunji vs. Swarmz

Main event : KSI vs. Joe Fournier, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

: KSI vs. Joe Fournier, 6 rounds, cruiserweight Deji Olatunji vs. Swarmz, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor, 3 rounds, catchweight

ViruZz vs. DK Money, 3 rounds, catchweight

Tennessee Thresh vs. Paigey Cakey, 3 rounds, TBD

Lil Bellsy vs. Lil Kymchii, 3 rounds, TBD

Preliminary card