KSI vs. Joe Fournier: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Results: KSI wins via second-round TKO (1:25) over Fournier.

5:21 p.m. ET update: KSI makes his way to the ring with the MF Cruiserweight title in his possession.

This weekend celebrity boxing will be on full display as social media sensation KSI (5-0-1, 4 KOs) and entrepreneur Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KOs) are scheduled for 6 rounds this coming Saturday, May 13. The fight is set to take place at the OVO Wembley Arena in London, England and the winner will be the new Misfits Cruiserweight champion.

KSI-Fournier will be streamed on DAZN. The main card is scheduled to be starting at 2 p.m. ET. KSI and Fournier will make their way to the ring sometime after 4:30 p.m. depending on the length of the undercard fights.

KSI will be fighting for the second time in 2023, after earning a first-round KO win over FaZe Temperrr back in January. KSI has faced off with Logan Paul twice in his career, earning a draw and win. Since then he has convincingly finished other social media influencers and has become one of the more popular celebrity boxers. The current MF Cruiserweight champion looks to successfully defend his title.

Fournier is a former professional fighter who momentarily stopped fighting due to an injury. However, he returned to the ring in 2015, starting out in local fights in the Dominican Republic. Overall, he has 9 TKO wins and his latest win was over Colombian reggae artist Reykon. In his latest bout, he suffered a loss by way of unanimous decision to David Haye back in November 2021.

Despite the MF cruiserweight title being up for grabs, this fight is considered an exhibition and DraftKings Sportsbook does not have a betting line.

KSI vs. Joe Fournier round-by-round results

Round 1: KSI 10-9

KSI bouncing and eager to get going. Fournier relaxed and not throwing much. KSI lands a shot and Fournier on the ground already, ref doesn’t rule it a knockdown. Fournier complaining about hits to the back of the head. Pace slows down to end the round. KSI gets the edge being more busy.

Round 2: KSI wins by TKO

KSI with no respect for Fournier, leaving his hands down and fighting with no guard. Fournier lands a counter right best hit of the fight. Some patience being shown on both sides. KSI still bouncy on his toes searching for a shot. HUGE overhand right decks Fournier and now a follow up right hand, he’s down, seeing the stars. This one is OVER! (After replay, it is shown it was a right-elbow by KSI)

