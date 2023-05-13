How much are KSI and Joe Fournier getting paid for Saturday’s Cruiserweight bout

The Misfits cruiserweight title is on the line as popular influencer KSI (5-0-1, 4 KOs) and entrepreneur Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KOs) will square off this coming Saturday, May 13 at the OVO Wembley Arena in London, England.

The cruiserweight fight will be streamed on DAZN. The main card is scheduled to be starting at 2 p.m. ET. KSI and Fournier will make their way to the ring sometime after 4:30 p.m. The card can be purchased by subscribers for $19.99.

KSI is making his second fight appearance in 2023 after a first-round KO win over FaZe Temperrr back in January. He is one of the premier faces of celebrity boxing and founded Misfits Boxing back in 2021. Since then he has defeated Logan Paul and an array of other social media influencers. The current MF Cruiserweight champion headlines an action-packed card.

On the opposite side of the ring, Fournier also has ties in the celebrity boxing lane, including being a former professional fighter before stepping away due to injury. The boxer-turned-businessman returned to the ring in 2015, earning victories in the Dominican Republic. Overall, he has 9 TKO wins. In his latest draw, he suffered a loss by way of a unanimous decision to David Haye in November 2021.

Neither fighters’ purse has been revealed. KSI is a partner with DAZN for these fights. He reportedly made nearly $1 million in both of the fights he had previously against Paul. There is also reportedly a $10 million wager being put on ownership of Misfits boxing. Fournier has come forward and offered KSI $10 million to buy it out prior to touching gloves.

Despite the MF title being on the line, this fight is considered an exhibition and DraftKings Sportsbook does not have a betting line.

Full Card KSI vs. Joe Fournier

Main event : KSI vs. Joe Fournier, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

: KSI vs. Joe Fournier, 6 rounds, cruiserweight Deji Olatunji vs. Swarmz, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor, 3 rounds, catchweight

ViruZz vs. DK Money, 3 rounds, catchweight

Tennessee Thresh vs. Paigey Cakey, 3 rounds, TBD

Lil Bellsy vs. Lil Kymchii, 3 rounds, TBD

Preliminary card