Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Twins on Saturday, May 13

Two central contenders collide in game two of a three-game set as the Chicago Cubs take on the Minnesota Twins in a Saturday matinee. First pitch from Target Field is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET. Hayden Wesneski (2-1, 3.93 ERA) will look to continue his strong recent form for Chicago, while Joe Ryan (5-1, 2.45) takes the mound for the Twins.

Minnesota enters as a -170 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Cubs are +145 underdogs. The run total is set at 7.5.

Cubs-Twins picks: Saturday, May 13

Injury report

Cubs

Day to day: 2B Nico Hoerner (hamstring)

Out: SP Kyle Hendricks (shoulder), RP Brandon Hughes (knee)

Twins

Out: SP Kenta Maeda (ankle), RP Caleb Thielbar (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Hayden Wesneski vs. Joe Ryan

Wesneski has righted the ship after a disastrous start, with one run allowed in each of his last three outings. The righty’s slider remains as potent a weapon as ever, with a 31.1% whiff rate and a .293 slugging percentage allowed. His fastball is still an issue, but if he can locate the pitch a bit better he should continue being a very solid arm for Chicago.

Ryan has blossomed into among the league’s most underrated pitchers, thanks largely to elite command and a dominant four-seam fastball that he throws nearly 60% of the time. The velocity isn’t elite, but the way he spots it is, and paired with a nasty splitter it’s helped him get off to a great start this year. The righty has given up more than two runs in an outing just twice all year, with 47 strikeouts in 44 innings of work.

Over/Under pick

You can generally count on Ryan to limit opponents to two or three runs at most, while this Twins lineup has been slumping recently. I’ll take the under despite a low number in pitcher-friendly Target Field.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

Wesneski has been solid lately, but his command is still spotty and he’s still giving up plenty of loud contact — I expect a Joey Gallo or Alex Kirilloff homer to be the difference as Ryan cruises.

Pick: Twins