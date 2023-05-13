Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Nationals on Saturday, May 13

The New York Mets (19-20) and the Washington Nationals (16-22) will play the second game of their four-game divisional series on Saturday, May 13. First pitch from Nationals Park in Washington D.C. is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. New York will send Joey Lucchesi (1-0, 4.43 ERA) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (1-1, 4.25 ERA) gets the starting nod for the Nats.

The Mets are the road moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -150. The Nationals are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Mets-Nationals picks: Saturday, May 13

Injury report

Mets

Out: SP Carlos Carrasco (elbow), RP Brooks Raley (hamstring), C Tomas Nido (eyes), OF Tim Locastro (back)

Nationals

Out: OF Victor Robles (back), SP Chad Kuhl (foot), OF Corey Dickerson (calf)

Starting pitchers

Joey Lucchesi vs. Trevor Williams

The southpaw Lucchesi will be making his fifth appearance of the season. He started off strong but has allowed at least three earned runs in three straight games. Most recently, he gave up three earned on four hits in four innings of work against the Colorado Rockies. Lucchesi struck out four and walked three but didn’t factor into the decision.

Williams will take the mound for the eighth time this season. Largely, it has been forgettable outings, but he did pitch 5.1 shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs to begin the month of May. Williams then followed it up with a poor performance against the Arizona Diamondbacks as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits in just 4.1 innings of work. He struck out five and walked two but was the beneficiary of generous run support and didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

These starting pitchers have been getting knocked around this season. Despite the Nationals not being considered a very good team, they have seen at least nine runs scored in three of their last six games — and have a righty-heavy lineup that hits lefties pretty well. Two of the Mets’ last five games have ended with a run total over nine.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Typically, this would be the Mets without question. I think New York will take the win, but it isn’t as much of a sure thing as it should be. Still, the southpaw Lucchesi has been good enough this season that if he can get some run support, the Mets should get out to an early two-game lead in this series.

Pick: Mets