Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Red Sox on Saturday, May 13

The St. Louis Cardinals (14-25) will continue their three-game set with the Boston Red Sox (22-17) on Saturday, May 13. First pitch from Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. St. Louis will start Steven Matz (0-4, 5.70 ERA), while Boston counters with Chris Sale (3-2, 6.37 ERA) in a battle of southpaws.

The Red Sox are home moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -135. The Cardinals are +115 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.

Cardinals-Red Sox picks: Saturday, May 13

Injury report

Cardinals

Out: OF Tyler O’Neill (back), RP Packy Naughton (forearm)

Red Sox

Out: SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow), RP Joely Rodriguez (oblique), 2B Christian Arroyo (hamstring), SS Yu Chang (wrist)

Starting pitchers

Steven Matz vs. Chris Sale

Matz, like the Cardinals as a whole, has struggled this season. He allowed at least two earned runs in each of his five April starts. The lefty will be taking the mound for the eighth time and is coming off his best pitching performance this year, allowing one earned run on five hits in 5.1 innings against the Detroit Tigers. Matz is still looking to notch his first win of the season.

Sale has alternated good outings with bad ones this season. He could allow one earned run while striking out 11 and then give up five earned with no punchouts in the next game. Sale allowed three earned on seven hits against the Philadelphia Phillies his last time out. He struck out 10 and walked one to earn his third win of the season.

Over/Under pick

St. Louis has seen game totals of at least 10 runs in five of its last six games, while Boston has had at least double-digit runs scored in three of its last five. The first game from this series ended 8-6, and I think we see the over hit.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

Don’t look now, but the Cardinals are starting to figure it out. After an eight-game losing streak, they have gone 4-1 over their last five games. If Matz can allow fewer than four earned runs, it would set up St. Louis for another big win.

Pick: Cardinals