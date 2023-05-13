Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Dodgers on Saturday, May 13

The San Diego Padres will once again mix it up with the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight in the second game of their three-game weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Joe Musgrove (1-0, 6.75 ERA) will toe the mound for the Padres while Julio Urias (4-3, 3.77 ERA) will start for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles enters the game as a -150 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while San Diego is a +130 underdog. The run total is set at 8.5.

Padres-Dodgers picks: Saturday, May 13

Injury report

Padres

Out: OF Jose Azocar (elbow), RP Nabil Crismatt (hip), C Luis Campusano (thumb), OF David Dahl (quadriceps), RP Drew Pomeranz (elbow), RP Robert Suarez (arm), RP Jose Castillo (shoulder), RP Adrian Morejon (elbow), 2B Eguy Rosario (ankle)

Dodgers

Day to day: SP Noah Syndergaard (finger)

Out: RP Daniel Hudson (knee), SP Michael Grove (groin), RP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), SP Ryan Pepiot (oblique), RP Alex Reyes (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Joe Musgrove vs. Julio Urias

Musgrove is making just his fourth start of the season and so far, the usually reliable righty hasn’t gone beyond more than five innings. He had a nice outing against this same Dodgers team last Sunday, striking out five while yielding just two hits and no earned runs in five innings of action. Righties are batting .400 against him so far, so that’s something he needs to work on moving forward.

Urias is starting to get into a groove and has posted back-to-back quality starts this month. After a dominant outing against the Philadelphia Phillies last week, the lefty yielded just two earned runs in 5.2 innings against this same Padres team on Sunday. A key for him will be keeping the No. 2 hitter off balance. Two-hole batters are batting .550 with two homers and four RBI against him.

Over/Under pick

Similar to last night’s game, this is looking like a matchup that will be decided in the later innings with both starters giving their respective clubs at least a solid five innings. It will come down to which bullpen will blink first. Take the under.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

And like last night’s contest, I trust the Dodgers to come up clutch against the struggling Padres. It was back-to-back jacks by Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman that pushed L.A. over the top and the top of the order should come up big again late in a tight ballgame.

Pick: Dodgers