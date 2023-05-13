Picks, predictions for Astros vs. White Sox on Saturday, May 13

The Houston Astros will once again mix it up with the Chicago White Sox tonight for the second game of their three-game weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Brandon Bielak (0-1, 4.15 ERA) will step on the mound for the ‘Stros while Dylan Cease (2-2, 5.58 ERA) will start for the Sox.

Chicago enters the game as a -125 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Houston is a +105 underdog. The run total is set at 8.5.

Astros-White Sox picks: Saturday, May 13

Injury report

Astros

Day to day: OF Chas McCormick (back)

Out: 2B Jose Altuve (thumb), DH Michael Brantley (shoulder), RP Parker Mushinski (back), SP Lance McCullers (forearm)

White Sox

Day to day: SS Elvis Andrus (side), C Yasmani Grandal (hamstring)

Out: 3B Jake Burger (oblique), 2B Romy Gonzalez (shoulder), DH Eloy Jimenez (abdomen), RF Billy Hamilton (hamstring), RP Liam Hendriks (illness)

Starting pitchers

Brandon Bielak vs. Dylan Cease

Bielak is making his third start of the season and is still trying to get his bearings after being recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land a few weeks ago. He had a poor outing against the Mariners this past Sunday, with 10 hits and three runs allowed in just 4.2 innings of action. He recorded no strikeouts in the outing and has to do a better job at putting batters down.

Cease has had a rough go of things as of late and is trying to get back on track for tonight’s matchup. He has been shelled for 23 hits and 17 earned runs over his last three outings and has had trouble lasting beyond the fifth inning. He’s hoping to produce a similar result as his season debut against the Astros, where he racked up 10 Ks in 6.1 innings.

Over/Under pick

This is a matchup where you have two shaky starters going up against each other. The lineups for both teams could get active early on and you could see several runs being scored in the first four innings or so. Take the over.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

In this game, I still trust a veteran like Cease to figure things out quicker than Bielak. The Astros are still missing a few key pieces from their lineup and the White Sox could use that to their advantage and pull out a ‘W’ late.

Pick: White Sox