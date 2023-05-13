Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Rockies on Saturday, May 13

After holding on for a win on Friday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will go for the series victory in game two of a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. Lefty Ranger Suarez will make his season debut for the Phils, while Colorado hands the ball to Ryan Feltner (2-2, 5.08 ERA).

The Phillies enter as -155 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Rockies are +135 underdogs. The run total is set at 11.5, the highest of the day.

Phillies-Rockies picks: Saturday, May 13

Injury report

Phillies

Out: RP José Alvarado (left elbow inflammation), SP Ranger Suárez (left forearm), 1B Darick Hall (torn UCL in right thumb), OF Christian Pache (right meniscus tear)

Rockies

Out: RP Dinelson Lamet (lower back stiffness), SP Germán Márquez (right elbow inflammation), SP Antonio Senzatela (right forearm tightness)

Starting pitchers

Ranger Suarez vs. Ryan Feltner

Suarez will be making his first start of the year after an elbow injury sidetracked him early in spring training. The lefty was rock-solid for the Phils last season, pitching to a 3.65 ERA last season — including a 3.15 mark in 13 starts in the second half. The lefty doesn’t strike too many batters out, but his boring sinker helps produce a ground ball rate that’s among the highest in the Majors. His velocity seemed back up to normal in his rehab starts, and he’ll look to keep the ball on the ground and in the ballpark in a tough environment at Coors Field.

Feltner was roughed up by the New York Mets last time out, allowing four runs in just 3.1 innings of work thanks in large part to a whopping six walks. He’d given up just three runs combined over his previous three starts, although the command issues have been a season-long concern — the righty has issued at least three free passes in all but two outings so far. When he throws strikes he fares well, ranking in the top 30 percent of the league in hard-hit rate and average exit velocity.

Over/Under pick

This is a huge number, and while it’s easy to chalk it up to the Coors Field effect, these teams combined for just nine on Friday — and needed six runs in the final two innings from Philly to even get that high. Suarez could still have some rust, but Feltner has been surprisingly effective so far this year, and I’m betting these teams come in just under this total.

Pick: Under 11.5

Moneyline pick

Suarez is hard to trust in his first start in months in the extreme altitude of Coors, and at plus odds, I’ll ride with Colorado to even this series up. (Of course, it also helps that Philly may be without top relievers Craig Kimbrel and Seranthony Dominguez, who’ve each pitched in three of the last four days.)

Pick: Rockies