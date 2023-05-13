KSI vs. Joe Fournier: Picks and predictions for MF cruiserweight title

KSI and Joe Fournier face off Saturday afternoon in London at the OVO Wembley Arena for the Misfits Cruiserweight title. The fighters are expected to head to the ring at approximately sometime after 4:30 p.m. on DAZN PPV.

KSI (5-0-1, 4 KOs) enters this bout after defeating Faze Temperrr by way of a first-round KO in January. He founded Misfits boxing back in 2021 and along with the Paul brothers, has become one of the premier fighters in the celebrity boxing world. He won the MF cruiserweight title in August 2022, defeating rapper Swarmz by way of first-round KO. He now looks to successfully defend his title again this weekend.

Fournier (9-1, 9 KOs) is a former professional fighter, who now is a businessman and entrepreneur. The majority of his pro fights have come against low-ranked fighters in the Dominican Republic. In his latest bout, he suffered his first loss by way of a unanimous decision to David Haye in September 2021.

This fight is considered an exhibition and DraftKings Sportsbook does not have odds available.

KSI vs. Joe Fournier predictions for cruiserweight title bout

KSI is a favorite in this one and for many reasons, as Fournier at 40 years old faces the ultimate challenge. Sure he has professional experience, but over the course of his career also has plenty of mileage. Of course, stepping into the ring with David Haye and competing is an accolade in itself but it was at the twilight of both men’s careers.

Look for KSI to press the issue early and often, testing the chin of Fournier. In the end, expect KSI’s speed and power to overwhelm Fournier. While Fournier will probably land a few shots here and there, this is KSI’s fight to lose. This most likely doesn’t go the distance and a KSI knockout likely happens by the third or fourth round.