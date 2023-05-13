How to watch Renegades vs. Defenders in 2023 XFL Championship

The XFL Championship is here. After a 10-week regular season and a divisional championship weekend for the ages, the Arlington Renegades and D.C. Defenders are ready to battle for the 2023 XFL Championship.

All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Renegades vs. Defenders

After tallying a league-best 9-1 record in the regular season, the D.C. Defenders rolled past the upstart Seattle Sea Dragons in the North Division Championship to advance to the Championship. The Defenders are led by quarterbacks Jordan Ta’amu and D’Eriq King (who have combined for the most prolific rushing tandem in the XFL), while running back Cam’Ron Harris is coming off a two-touchdown day against the Sea Dragons.

The Renegades’ berth in the championship game can be linked back to one main event: Luis Perez becoming the team’s starting quarterback. After only averaging 232.9 total yards per game through the first seven games of the season, the Renegades have been averaging 343 yards per game in the four games since Perez has taken over quarterbacking duties.

Game time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Live Stream: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, May 13

Location: Alamodome

Moneyline: Renegades +225, Defenders -165