Renegades-Defenders: Odds for 2023 XFL Championship Game

The 2023 XFL Championship Game is set for Saturday as the DC Defenders will battle the Arlington Renegades for the league title. This championship showdown will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX, at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.

Below, we’ll take a look at the XFL Championship Game odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Renegades at Defenders

Point spread: Defenders -6.5

Total: 48

Moneyline: Defenders -275, Renegades +230

DC (10-1) enters the game favored by just under a touchdown and is trying to cap a near-flawless season with the league crown. The team exploded in the second half of the North Division title game a few weeks ago, downing the Seattle Sea Dragons 37-21 to advance to Saturday’s title game. Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu threw for 258 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the win.

Arlington (5-6) enters this matchup as the underdog and will try to knock off the league’s top team to hoist the title. The team pulled off a 26-11 upset of the Houston Roughnecks in the South Division title game a few weeks ago to get to this point. Wide receover JaVonta Payton hauled in five receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the win.