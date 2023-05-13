Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Saturday, May 13

There is a loaded baseball schedule for Saturday, May 13. While the action starts as early as 1:05 p.m. ET, those looking to play the featured slate at DraftKings DFS will have to wait a little longer. The main set of games begins at 7:05 p.m. ET and consists of six matchups. With only limited options to choose from, here are the best team stacks for Saturday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Saturday, May 13

Christian Yelich ($4,600)

Rowdy Tellez ($4,300)

Willy Adames ($4,300)

William Contreras ($3,900)

The Brew Crew picked up an important series-opening win on Friday night. They will take on the veteran righty Zack Greinke on Saturday, which presents a favorable matchup to the lefites in the lineup, like Yelich and Tellez — while Adames and Contreras still have upside.

The Brewers are home favorites with -155 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the +135 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Kris Bryant ($5,300)

Charlie Blackmon ($4,800)

CJ Cron ($4,800)

Elias Diaz ($4,400)

The Phillies had the upper hand in game one on Friday, so the Rockies will be looking to bounce back at home on Saturday. The lefty Ranger Suarez will be on the mound for Philly in his season debut after an elbow injury held him out, making for a good matchup for righties Bryant, Cron and Diaz. Blackmon is an all-around solid hitter, so he can also be used in lineups.

The Phillies are the -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +135 underdogs, with the run total set at a whopping 11.5, the highest of the day.

Mookie Betts ($5,400)

Max Muncy ($5,100)

Will Smith ($5,000)

Freddie Freeman ($5,000)

This is an expensive team to use, but they come with a lot of upside. Joe Musgrove has been solid in the past, but in limited work this season is just 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA. L.A. benefits from being at home and still presents one of the toughest top of the orders in baseball.

The Dodgers are home -150 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Padres are +130 underdogs, with the run total set at 8.5.