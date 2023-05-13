Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, May 13

Aces aplenty on Saturday around MLB, from Cy Young candidates (Shane McClanahan, Zac Gallen) to young guns looking to establish themselves in the Majors (Bryce Miller, Joe Ryan and their unreal four-seam fastballs). But there are also plenty of pitfalls on the schedule today, with nearly half of this slate of starters falling into the do-not-start tier of our daily starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball. Who should you slot into your lineup? Who might make for an appealing streaming option? Read on to find out.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, May 13

Pitchers to stream

Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels — Detmers’ top-line numbers aren’t pretty, but he’s deserved better results than he’s gotten this year. The lefty has one of the best sliders of any starter in baseball, his 19.1% difference between his K rate and walk rate ranks among the highest in the league and his expected ERA is more than a full run lower than his actual number. He’ll get to go up against a Cleveland Guardians lineup that’s struggled all year, and if he fine-tunes his command just a little bit he offers big strikeout upside.

Hayden Wesneski, Chicago Cubs — Speaking of great sliders: Wesneski throws his over 30 percent of the time, and it’s helped him allow just one run in each of his last three outings. His fastball is still a bit of a problem, but Target Field (and a weak Minnesota Twins lineup) should help him suppress the long ball and turn in a quality start.

