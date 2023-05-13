 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, May 13

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Saturday, May 13.

By Chris Landers
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field. Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Aces aplenty on Saturday around MLB, from Cy Young candidates (Shane McClanahan, Zac Gallen) to young guns looking to establish themselves in the Majors (Bryce Miller, Joe Ryan and their unreal four-seam fastballs). But there are also plenty of pitfalls on the schedule today, with nearly half of this slate of starters falling into the do-not-start tier of our daily starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball. Who should you slot into your lineup? Who might make for an appealing streaming option? Read on to find out.

Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels — Detmers’ top-line numbers aren’t pretty, but he’s deserved better results than he’s gotten this year. The lefty has one of the best sliders of any starter in baseball, his 19.1% difference between his K rate and walk rate ranks among the highest in the league and his expected ERA is more than a full run lower than his actual number. He’ll get to go up against a Cleveland Guardians lineup that’s struggled all year, and if he fine-tunes his command just a little bit he offers big strikeout upside.

Hayden Wesneski, Chicago Cubs — Speaking of great sliders: Wesneski throws his over 30 percent of the time, and it’s helped him allow just one run in each of his last three outings. His fastball is still a bit of a problem, but Target Field (and a weak Minnesota Twins lineup) should help him suppress the long ball and turn in a quality start.

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Shane McClanahan @ Yankees
2 Zac Gallen vs. Giants
3 Sandy Alcantara vs. Reds
4 Joe Ryan vs. Cubs
5 Julio Urias vs. Padres
6 Bryce Miller @ Tigers
7 Joe Musgrove @ Dodgers
Strong plays
8 Jon Gray @ Athletics
9 Dylan Cease vs. Astros
10 Reid Detmers @ Guardians
11 Anthony DeSclafani @ Diamondbacks
12 Nestor Cortes vs. Rays
13 Chris Sale vs. Cardinals
Questionable
14 Hayden Wesneski @ Twins
15 Tyler Wells vs. Pirates
16 Cal Quantrill vs. Angels
17 Bryce Elder @ Blue Jays
Don't do it
18 JP Sears vs. Rangers
19 Brandon Bielak @ White Sox
20 Roansy Contreras @ Orioles
21 Jose Berrios vs. Braves
22 Zack Greinke @ Brewers
23 Joey Lucchesi @ Nationals
24 Steven Matz @ Red Sox
25 Adrian Houser vs. Royals
26 Trevor Williams vs. Mets
27 Levi Stoudt @ Marlins
28 Alex Faedo vs. Mariners
29 Ranger Suarez @ Rockies
30 Ryan Feltner vs. Phillies

