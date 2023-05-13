2023 XFL Championship teams: Who is playing?

The 2023 XFL Championship Game is set for Saturday and the game will feature the DC Defenders battling the Arlington Renegades for the league title. This championship showdown will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, at 8 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.

DC brings with it the league’s top-scoring offense, one that lit up the scoreboard and helped the team finish with a league-best 9-1 record during the regular season. Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu earned XFL Offensive Player of the Year honors, throwing for 1,894 yards through the air, rushing for 298 yards on the ground, and coming away with 17 total touchdowns. He was helped greatly by running back Abram Smith, who led the league in rushing with 791 yards and five touchdowns.

Arlington being here is a bit of a surprise considering its 4-6 record throughout the regular season. Due to a weak South Division, they were able to make the playoffs and upset the Houston Roughnecks 26-11 to reach today’s championship showdown. During that game, late-season quarterback acquisition Luis Perez excelled, throwing for 289 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver JaVonta Payton played his part too, catching five passes for 121 yards and two scores.