How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on May 13

AEW will return to your screens this evening with a special Saturday episode of Rampage airing at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. This episode of Rampage is airing on Saturday instead of its traditional slot on Friday due to TNT’s ongoing coverage of the NHL Playoffs. This episode was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, MI, so as always, beware of spoilers.

Tonight’s show will have the traditional four matches and a promo segement.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Saturday, May 13

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Rampage

Tonight’s Rampage will be headlined by a trios match featuring The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn taking on The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian. We’ll also get Swerve Strickland and Brian Cage teaming up to take on John Silver and Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order.

Also on the show, Action Andretti will go one-on-one with Kyle Fletcher and Toni Storm will battle Allysin Kay. We’ll also hear from the Gunns.