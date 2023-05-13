Angels vs. Guardians: How to watch, live stream Sunday’s game

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani continue their quest to finally crack the postseason as the Los Angeles Angels wrap up a three-game weekend set against the Cleveland Guardians. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, and will be available to watch exclusively on Peacock. First pitch is set for 11:35 a.m. ET. Lefty Patrick Sandoval (3-1, 3.41 ERA) gets the ball for L.A., while the Guardians will counter with promising young rookie Tanner Bibee (1-1, 4.30).

Ohtani’s free agency looms over arguably the most important season in Angels franchise history, and so far the results have been ... mixed, as L.A. hovers around .500 in the competitive AL West. Ohtani, Trout, Hunter Renfroe and a resurgent Anthony Rendon have paced a solid offense, but there isn’t much in the way of pitching right now behind Ohtani and Sandoval — the Halos could definitely use someone like Reid Detmers or top prospect Chase Silseth to emerge in the rotation.

The Guardians are an even more extreme version of what they were last year: a weak, contact-heavy offense combined with a pitching staff that seemingly produces a new quality righty every week. Bibee has looked good since getting called into the rotation along with fellow rookie Logan Allen, and with Aaron Civale and Triston McKenzie nearing returns, the pitching shouldn’t be a problem for Cleveland. The offense, however, desperately needs more oomph from guys like Josh Bell and Josh Naylor.

Angels vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval vs. Tanner Bibee

First pitch: 11:35 a.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: N/A

Guardians local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Moneyline odds: TBD

To watch Sunday’s Angels-Guardians matchup, you’ll need to purchase a subscription to Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99/month. Peacock will offer free trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Peacock website or using the Peacock app.