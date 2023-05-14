 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the AT&T Byron Nelson receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the AT&T Byron Nelson, taking place in McKinney, Texas in 2023.

By Grace McDermott
Wells Fargo Championship - Final Round

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson marks the final PGA TOUR event ahead of next week’s PGA Championship. This is not a PGA TOUR elevated or designated event, which means that the golfers will be competing for a share of a standard $9.5 million purse.

The winner of the tournament will receive $1.71 million, and the runner-up will earn $1,035,500. South Korean golfer K.H. Lee has won the tournament at TPC Craig Ranch each of the last two years and will be going for a three-peat in 2023. Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, and Hideki Matsuyama also join the field.

The winner will also receive 500 FedExCup points, 38 OWGR points, and a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year’s Tournament of Champions. World No. 2-ranked Scheffler is the favorite to win at +320 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson.

Byron Nelson Winnings

Total Prize Money $9,500,000
1st $1,710,000
2nd $1,035,500
3rd $578,550
4th $465,500
5th $389,500
6th $344,375
7th $320,625
8th $296,875
9th $277,875
10th $258,875
11th $239,875
12th $220,875
13th $201,875
14th $182,875
15th $173,375
16th $163,875
17th $154,375
18th $144,875
19th $135,375
20th $125,875
21st $116,375
22nd $106,875
23rd $99,275
24th $91,675
25th $84,075
26th $76,475
27th $73,625
28th $70,775
29th $67,925
30th $65,075
31st $62,225
32nd $59,375
33rd $56,525
34th $54,150
35th $51,775
36th $49,400
37th $47,025
38th $45,125
39th $43,225
40th $41,325
41st $39,425
42nd $37,525
43rd $35,625
44th $33,725
45th $31,825
46th $29,925
47th $28,025
48th $26,505
49th $25,175
50th $24,415
51st $23,845
52nd $23,275
53rd $22,895
54th $22,515
55th $22,325
56th $22,135
57th $21,945
58th $21,755
59th $21,565
60th $21,375
61st $21,185
62nd $20,995
63rd $20,805
64th $20,615
65th $20,425
