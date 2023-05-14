How much will the winner of the AT&T Byron Nelson receive in 2023

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson marks the final PGA TOUR event ahead of next week’s PGA Championship. This is not a PGA TOUR elevated or designated event, which means that the golfers will be competing for a share of a standard $9.5 million purse.

The winner of the tournament will receive $1.71 million, and the runner-up will earn $1,035,500. South Korean golfer K.H. Lee has won the tournament at TPC Craig Ranch each of the last two years and will be going for a three-peat in 2023. Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, and Hideki Matsuyama also join the field.

The winner will also receive 500 FedExCup points, 38 OWGR points, and a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year’s Tournament of Champions. World No. 2-ranked Scheffler is the favorite to win at +320 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson.