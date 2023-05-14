How much will the winner of the AT&T Byron Nelson receive in 2023

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson marks the final PGA TOUR event ahead of next week’s PGA Championship. This is not a PGA TOUR elevated or designated event, which means that the golfers will be competing for a share of a standard $9.5 million purse.
The winner of the tournament will receive $1.71 million, and the runner-up will earn $1,035,500. South Korean golfer K.H. Lee has won the tournament at TPC Craig Ranch each of the last two years and will be going for a three-peat in 2023. Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton, and Hideki Matsuyama also join the field.
The winner will also receive 500 FedExCup points, 38 OWGR points, and a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year’s Tournament of Champions. World No. 2-ranked Scheffler is the favorite to win at +320 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson.
Byron Nelson Winnings
|Total Prize Money
|$9,500,000
|1st
|$1,710,000
|2nd
|$1,035,500
|3rd
|$578,550
|4th
|$465,500
|5th
|$389,500
|6th
|$344,375
|7th
|$320,625
|8th
|$296,875
|9th
|$277,875
|10th
|$258,875
|11th
|$239,875
|12th
|$220,875
|13th
|$201,875
|14th
|$182,875
|15th
|$173,375
|16th
|$163,875
|17th
|$154,375
|18th
|$144,875
|19th
|$135,375
|20th
|$125,875
|21st
|$116,375
|22nd
|$106,875
|23rd
|$99,275
|24th
|$91,675
|25th
|$84,075
|26th
|$76,475
|27th
|$73,625
|28th
|$70,775
|29th
|$67,925
|30th
|$65,075
|31st
|$62,225
|32nd
|$59,375
|33rd
|$56,525
|34th
|$54,150
|35th
|$51,775
|36th
|$49,400
|37th
|$47,025
|38th
|$45,125
|39th
|$43,225
|40th
|$41,325
|41st
|$39,425
|42nd
|$37,525
|43rd
|$35,625
|44th
|$33,725
|45th
|$31,825
|46th
|$29,925
|47th
|$28,025
|48th
|$26,505
|49th
|$25,175
|50th
|$24,415
|51st
|$23,845
|52nd
|$23,275
|53rd
|$22,895
|54th
|$22,515
|55th
|$22,325
|56th
|$22,135
|57th
|$21,945
|58th
|$21,755
|59th
|$21,565
|60th
|$21,375
|61st
|$21,185
|62nd
|$20,995
|63rd
|$20,805
|64th
|$20,615
|65th
|$20,425