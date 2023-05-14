What time is the 2023 Goodyear 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, May 14 with the Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FoxSports Live Stream. The race is 293 laps and usually lasts just three hours and 15 minutes.

This race wasn’t held from 2005 to 2019. When it returned in 2020, it was split into two days due to Covid-19. The first race, held on May 17, was the full 293 laps, and Kevin Harvick won in 3:27:21. Martin Truex Jr. followed that up with a speedy 3:14:21 victory in 2021, while Joey Logano took the checkered flag in 3:21:32 last year.

Kyle Larson has the best odds of winning the 2023 Goodyear 400 at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +500. He is followed by Denny Hamlin (+600), Martin Truex Jr. (+650), William Byron (+850) and Tyler Reddick (+850).