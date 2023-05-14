 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR’s Goodyear 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway via live online stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 07, 2023 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series will head to South Carolina for its next race. The 2023 Goodyear 400 will take place on Sunday, May 14 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1. This will be the first of two races this season at the Darlington Raceway, a.k.a. the Lady in Black. Heading into this race, Ross Chastain sits atop the standings with 404 points. He is followed by Christopher Bell (373) and Martin Truex JR. (368).

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Goodyear 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, May 14
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2023 Goodyear 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Martin Truex Jr 19
2 Bubba Wallace 23
3 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
4 William Byron 24
5 Ross Chastain 1
6 Daniel Suarez 99
7 Kyle Larson 5
8 Denny Hamlin 11
9 Tyler Reddick 45
10 Brad Keselowski 6
11 Ryan Blaney 12
12 Kyle Busch 8
13 Ty Gibbs 54
14 Harrison Burton 21
15 Joey Logano 22
16 Christopher Bell 20
17 Aric Almirola 10
18 Austin Dillon 3
19 Michael McDowell 34
20 Kevin Harvick 4
21 Chase Elliott 9
22 Justin Haley 31
23 Josh Berry 48
24 Todd Gilliland 38
25 Austin Cindric 2
26 Ryan Newman 51
27 Chris Buescher 17
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Noah Gragson 42
30 AJ Allmendinger 16
31 Chase Briscoe 14
32 Ryan Preece 41
33 Ty Dillon 77
34 Corey Lajoie 7
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Brennan Poole 15

More From DraftKings Nation