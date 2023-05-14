How to watch NASCAR’s Goodyear 400 via live stream

NASCAR’s Cup Series will head to South Carolina for its next race. The 2023 Goodyear 400 will take place on Sunday, May 14 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1. This will be the first of two races this season at the Darlington Raceway, a.k.a. the Lady in Black. Heading into this race, Ross Chastain sits atop the standings with 404 points. He is followed by Christopher Bell (373) and Martin Truex JR. (368).

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Goodyear 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, May 14

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP