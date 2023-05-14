 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds heading into PGA Championship week

The field is set for the 2023 PGA Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

As the Byron Nelson Classic comes to an end, we get ready for the second major of the year, as the Wanamaker Trophy will be contested at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York from May 18-21.

The 2023 PGA Championship will take place at Oak Hill Country Club this year, a notoriously challenging course just outside of Rochester, New York. The best golfers in the world will gather here to compete for the Wanamaker Trophy. LIV members will join PGA TOUR golfers on the course, much like we saw at the Masters.

The past two Masters champions in Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler unsurprisingly open as the co-favorites at +750 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rahm has never won the PGA Championship, and his highest finish at the tournament was a T4 in 2018.

Last year’s champion, two-year PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, clocks in at +2200. So does Brooks Koepka, who has the best odds of any LIV golfer in the field. 2022 runner-up Will Zalatoris will not join the field due to a recent back surgery.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 PGA Championship, which tees off Thursday, May 18th.

2023 PGA Championship Opening Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Scottie Scheffler +750 +180 −110
Jon Rahm +750 +175 −115
Rory McIlroy +1200 +275 +140
Xander Schauffele +2200 +450 +210
Patrick Cantlay +2200 +400 +200
Justin Thomas +2200 +450 +225
Brooks Koepka +2200 +400 +200
Tony Finau +2500 +550 +250
Jason Day +2500 +450 +230
Dustin Johnson +2500 +550 +260
Viktor Hovland +2800 +550 +260
Jordan Spieth +3000 +550 +275
Collin Morikawa +3000 +550 +275
Sungjae Im +3500 +650 +280
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3500 +650 +300
Cameron Young +3500 +600 +280
Cameron Smith +3500 +550 +280
Sam Burns +4000 +750 +330
Max Homa +4000 +850 +360
Hideki Matsuyama +4500 +900 +400
Tyrrell Hatton +5500 +900 +400
Tommy Fleetwood +6500 +1100 +450
Talor Gooch +6500 +1100 +450
Joohyung Kim +7500 +1400 +600
Shane Lowry +8000 +1600 +650
Rickie Fowler +8000 +1600 +700
Patrick Reed +8000 +1600 +700
Wyndham Clark +8000 +1400 +650
Joaquin Niemann +8000 +1600 +700
Bryson DeChambeau +9000 +1600 +650
Adam Scott +9000 +1400 +650
Sahith Theegala +9000 +1800 +750
Si Woo Kim +10000 +2000 +800
Keegan Bradley +11000 +2200 +900
Justin Rose +11000 +2000 +850
Corey Conners +11000 +2000 +850
Russell Henley +13000 +2200 +900
Mito Pereira +13000 +2500 +1000
Gary Woodland +13000 +2500 +900
Taylor Moore +13000 +2500 +1000
Matt Kuchar +15000 +3000 +1200
Phil Mickelson +15000 +3000 +1200
Keith Mitchell +15000 +3000 +1100
Min Woo Lee +18000 +3500 +1200
Denny McCarthy +18000 +3500 +1400
Tom Hoge +20000 +3500 +1400
Seamus Power +20000 +3500 +1400
Paul Casey +20000 +3500 +1400
K.H. Lee +20000 +3500 +1400
Adam Hadwin +20000 +3500 +1200
Chris Kirk +20000 +3500 +1400
J.J. Spaun +20000 +3500 +1400
Adrian Meronk +20000 +3500 +1200
Ryan Fox +25000 +4000 +1600
Brian Harman +25000 +4500 +1800
Abraham Ancer +25000 +4500 +1600
Harris English +25000 +4500 +1600
Taylor Montgomery +25000 +4000 +1600
Rasmus Hojgaard +25000 +4000 +1600
Nicolai Hojgaard +25000 +4000 +1400
Kurt Kitayama +25000 +4000 +1600
Hayden Buckley +25000 +4500 +1800
Brendon Todd +25000 +3500 +1200
Brendan Steele +25000 +4500 +1600
Beau Hossler +25000 +4500 +1800
Webb Simpson +30000 +5000 +1800
Thomas Pieters +30000 +6000 +2000
Robert MacIntyre +30000 +5500 +2000
Harold Varner +30000 +5000 +1800
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +30000 +5500 +2000
Billy Horschel +30000 +5000 +1800
Alex Noren +30000 +5000 +1800
Victor Perez +30000 +5500 +2000
Thorbjorn Olesen +30000 +6000 +2000
Thomas Detry +30000 +5500 +2000
Patrick Rodgers +30000 +5000 +1800
Nick Taylor +30000 +5000 +1800
Lucas Herbert +30000 +5500 +2000
Joel Dahmen +30000 +5000 +1800
J.T. Poston +30000 +5000 +1800
Emiliano Grillo +30000 +6000 +2200
Dean Burmester +30000 +5500 +2000
Cam Davis +30000 +5500 +2000
Brandon Wu +30000 +5000 +1800
Anirban Lahiri +30000 +5000 +1800
Adam Svensson +30000 +5000 +1800
Sepp Straka +35000 +6000 +2200
Maverick McNealy +35000 +6500 +2200
Davis Riley +35000 +6500 +2200
Aaron Wise +35000 +6500 +2200
Yannik Paul +35000 +6000 +2200
Taylor Pendrith +35000 +6000 +2200
Scott Stallings +35000 +6500 +2200
Padraig Harrington +35000 +6000 +2200
Mackenzie Hughes +35000 +6000 +2200
Justin Suh +35000 +6000 +2200
Andrew Putnam +35000 +6500 +2200
Adam Schenk +35000 +6000 +2200
Alex Smalley +35000 +6000 +2200
Sam Ryder +40000 +8000 +3000
Matt Wallace +40000 +7000 +2500
Mark Hubbard +40000 +8000 +2800
Jordan Smith +40000 +7500 +2800
Davis Thompson +40000 +7000 +2500
David Micheluzzi +40000 +8000 +2800
Danny Willett +40000 +8000 +2800
Callum Shinkwin +40000 +7000 +2200
Ben Griffin +40000 +8000 +2800
Callum Tarren +40000 +7000 +2200
Francesco Molinari +50000 +8000 +2800
Trey Mullinax +50000 +9000 +3000
Rikuya Hoshino +50000 +8000 +2800
Nick Hardy +50000 +8000 +2800
Adrian Otaegui +50000 +8000 +3000
Lee Hodges +50000 +9000 +3500
David Lingmerth +50000 +9000 +3000
Zach Johnson +60000 +11000 +3500
Matthew NeSmith +60000 +11000 +3500
Kevin Kisner +60000 +10000 +3500
Jimmy Walker +60000 +11000 +3500
Chez Reavie +60000 +11000 +3500
Pablo Larrazabal +80000 +13000 +4000
Ben Taylor +80000 +13000 +4500
Adri Arnaus +80000 +13000 +4500
Nico Echavarria +100000 +20000 +6500
Sadom Kaewkanjana +150000 +25000 +7000
Kazuki Higa +150000 +30000 +8000
Thriston Lawrence +200000 +30000 +9000
Y.E. Yang +250000 +40000 +15000
Steven Alker +250000 +40000 +15000
Sihwan Kim +250000 +40000 +15000
Shaun Micheel +250000 +40000 +13000
Ockie Strydom +250000 +40000 +15000
Luke Donald +250000 +40000 +25000
John Daly +250000 +40000 +11000
J.J. Killeen +250000 +40000 +11000
Wyatt Worthington II +500000 +50000 +35000
Steve Holmes +500000 +50000 +35000
Michael Block +500000 +50000 +35000
Kenny Pigman +500000 +50000 +35000
Josh Speight +500000 +50000 +35000
John Somers +500000 +50000 +35000
Jesse Droemer +500000 +50000 +35000
Greg Koch +500000 +50000 +35000
Colin Inglis +500000 +50000 +35000
Ben Kern +500000 +50000 +35000
Anthony Cordes +500000 +50000 +35000
Alex Beach +500000 +50000 +35000
Russell Grove +500000 +50000 +35000
Matt Cahill +500000 +50000 +35000
Gabe Reynolds +500000 +50000 +35000
Chris Sanger +500000 +50000 +35000
Chris French +500000 +50000 +35000
Braden Shattuck +500000 +50000 +35000
Jeremy Wells +500000 +50000 +35000

