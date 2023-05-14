Opening odds heading into PGA Championship week

As the Byron Nelson Classic comes to an end, we get ready for the second major of the year, as the Wanamaker Trophy will be contested at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York from May 18-21.

The 2023 PGA Championship will take place at Oak Hill Country Club this year, a notoriously challenging course just outside of Rochester, New York. The best golfers in the world will gather here to compete for the Wanamaker Trophy. LIV members will join PGA TOUR golfers on the course, much like we saw at the Masters.

The past two Masters champions in Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler unsurprisingly open as the co-favorites at +750 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rahm has never won the PGA Championship, and his highest finish at the tournament was a T4 in 2018.

Last year’s champion, two-year PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, clocks in at +2200. So does Brooks Koepka, who has the best odds of any LIV golfer in the field. 2022 runner-up Will Zalatoris will not join the field due to a recent back surgery.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 PGA Championship, which tees off Thursday, May 18th.