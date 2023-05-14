Opening odds heading into PGA Championship week

As the Byron Nelson Classic comes to an end, we get ready for the second major of the year, as the Wanamaker Trophy will be contested at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York from May 18-21.
The 2023 PGA Championship will take place at Oak Hill Country Club this year, a notoriously challenging course just outside of Rochester, New York. The best golfers in the world will gather here to compete for the Wanamaker Trophy. LIV members will join PGA TOUR golfers on the course, much like we saw at the Masters.
The past two Masters champions in Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler unsurprisingly open as the co-favorites at +750 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rahm has never won the PGA Championship, and his highest finish at the tournament was a T4 in 2018.
Last year’s champion, two-year PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, clocks in at +2200. So does Brooks Koepka, who has the best odds of any LIV golfer in the field. 2022 runner-up Will Zalatoris will not join the field due to a recent back surgery.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 PGA Championship, which tees off Thursday, May 18th.
2023 PGA Championship Opening Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|+750
|+180
|−110
|Jon Rahm
|+750
|+175
|−115
|Rory McIlroy
|+1200
|+275
|+140
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|+450
|+210
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2200
|+400
|+200
|Justin Thomas
|+2200
|+450
|+225
|Brooks Koepka
|+2200
|+400
|+200
|Tony Finau
|+2500
|+550
|+250
|Jason Day
|+2500
|+450
|+230
|Dustin Johnson
|+2500
|+550
|+260
|Viktor Hovland
|+2800
|+550
|+260
|Jordan Spieth
|+3000
|+550
|+275
|Collin Morikawa
|+3000
|+550
|+275
|Sungjae Im
|+3500
|+650
|+280
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+3500
|+650
|+300
|Cameron Young
|+3500
|+600
|+280
|Cameron Smith
|+3500
|+550
|+280
|Sam Burns
|+4000
|+750
|+330
|Max Homa
|+4000
|+850
|+360
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+5500
|+900
|+400
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+6500
|+1100
|+450
|Talor Gooch
|+6500
|+1100
|+450
|Joohyung Kim
|+7500
|+1400
|+600
|Shane Lowry
|+8000
|+1600
|+650
|Rickie Fowler
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Patrick Reed
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Wyndham Clark
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Joaquin Niemann
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+9000
|+1600
|+650
|Adam Scott
|+9000
|+1400
|+650
|Sahith Theegala
|+9000
|+1800
|+750
|Si Woo Kim
|+10000
|+2000
|+800
|Keegan Bradley
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Justin Rose
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|Corey Conners
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|Russell Henley
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Mito Pereira
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Gary Woodland
|+13000
|+2500
|+900
|Taylor Moore
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Matt Kuchar
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Phil Mickelson
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Keith Mitchell
|+15000
|+3000
|+1100
|Min Woo Lee
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Denny McCarthy
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Tom Hoge
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Seamus Power
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Paul Casey
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|K.H. Lee
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Adam Hadwin
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Chris Kirk
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|J.J. Spaun
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Adrian Meronk
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Ryan Fox
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Brian Harman
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Abraham Ancer
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Harris English
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Taylor Montgomery
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Kurt Kitayama
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Hayden Buckley
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Brendon Todd
|+25000
|+3500
|+1200
|Brendan Steele
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Beau Hossler
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Webb Simpson
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Thomas Pieters
|+30000
|+6000
|+2000
|Robert MacIntyre
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Harold Varner
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Billy Horschel
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Alex Noren
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Victor Perez
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|+30000
|+6000
|+2000
|Thomas Detry
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Nick Taylor
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Lucas Herbert
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Joel Dahmen
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|J.T. Poston
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Emiliano Grillo
|+30000
|+6000
|+2200
|Dean Burmester
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Cam Davis
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Brandon Wu
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Anirban Lahiri
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Adam Svensson
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Sepp Straka
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Maverick McNealy
|+35000
|+6500
|+2200
|Davis Riley
|+35000
|+6500
|+2200
|Aaron Wise
|+35000
|+6500
|+2200
|Yannik Paul
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Taylor Pendrith
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Scott Stallings
|+35000
|+6500
|+2200
|Padraig Harrington
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Justin Suh
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Andrew Putnam
|+35000
|+6500
|+2200
|Adam Schenk
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Alex Smalley
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Sam Ryder
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Matt Wallace
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Mark Hubbard
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Jordan Smith
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Davis Thompson
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|David Micheluzzi
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Danny Willett
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Callum Shinkwin
|+40000
|+7000
|+2200
|Ben Griffin
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Callum Tarren
|+40000
|+7000
|+2200
|Francesco Molinari
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Trey Mullinax
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Rikuya Hoshino
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Nick Hardy
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Adrian Otaegui
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Lee Hodges
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|David Lingmerth
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Zach Johnson
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Matthew NeSmith
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Kevin Kisner
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Jimmy Walker
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Chez Reavie
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Pablo Larrazabal
|+80000
|+13000
|+4000
|Ben Taylor
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Adri Arnaus
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Nico Echavarria
|+100000
|+20000
|+6500
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|+150000
|+25000
|+7000
|Kazuki Higa
|+150000
|+30000
|+8000
|Thriston Lawrence
|+200000
|+30000
|+9000
|Y.E. Yang
|+250000
|+40000
|+15000
|Steven Alker
|+250000
|+40000
|+15000
|Sihwan Kim
|+250000
|+40000
|+15000
|Shaun Micheel
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Ockie Strydom
|+250000
|+40000
|+15000
|Luke Donald
|+250000
|+40000
|+25000
|John Daly
|+250000
|+40000
|+11000
|J.J. Killeen
|+250000
|+40000
|+11000
|Wyatt Worthington II
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Steve Holmes
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Michael Block
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Kenny Pigman
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Josh Speight
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|John Somers
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Jesse Droemer
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Greg Koch
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Colin Inglis
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Ben Kern
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Anthony Cordes
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Alex Beach
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Russell Grove
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Matt Cahill
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Gabe Reynolds
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Chris Sanger
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Chris French
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Braden Shattuck
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Jeremy Wells
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000