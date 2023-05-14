Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 PGA Championship

The 105th PGA Championship will tee off from Oak Hill Country Club outside Rochester, NY this week. The field includes golfers from both LIV and the PGA TOUR, and Justin Thomas returns as the reigning champion. The forecast calls for a chance of showers on both Friday and Saturday in Rochester, and golfers can expect temperatures in the 60s and low 70s throughout the tournament.

Masters winner Jon Rahm enters as the favorite at +750 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and Scottie Scheffler follows at +850 to win.

Last year’s PGA Championship saw some unpredictable weather at Southern Hills. Golfers dealt with humidity and temps in the 90s as well as rain and temps in the 50s over the course of just four days of play. Aside from the chance of rain, golfers can expect more consistent conditions this year.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 PGA Championship starting on Thursday, May 18.

Thursday, May 18

Hi 60°, Low 47°: Mostly sunny, 2% chance of precipitation, 9 MPH winds

Friday, May 19

Hi 77°, Low 55°: PM showers, 15% chance of precipitation, 11 MPH winds

Saturday, May 20

Hi 68°, Low 52°: Showers, 58% chance of precipitation, 11 MPH winds

Sunday, May 21

Hi 66°, Low 49°: Partly cloudy, 24% chance of precipitation, 12 MPH winds