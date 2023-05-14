Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Nationals on Sunday, May 14

After wrapping up their suspended game from Saturday, the New York Mets (19-20) and the Washington Nationals (16-22) will play game three of their four-game series on Sunday, May 14. First pitch from Nationals Park in Washington D.C. is set for 4:35 p.m. ET. New York will start ace Max Scherzer (2-2, 5.56 ERA), while Washington counters with Jake Irvin (1-0, 0.84 ERA).

The Mets are the -195 road moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nationals are the underdogs with +165 odds, and the run total is set at nine.

Mets-Nationals picks: Sunday, May 14

Injury report

Mets

Out: SP Carlos Carrasco (elbow), RP Brooks Raley (hamstring), C Tomas Nido (eyes), CF Tim Locastro (back)

Nationals

Out: SP Chad Kuhl (foot), CF Victor Robles (back), LF Corey Dickerson (calf)

Starting pitchers

Max Scherzer vs. Jake Irvin

Scherzer has dealt with injuries this season and is making just his fifth appearance of the year. He was tossed from his second-to-last game against the Los Angeles Dodgers for using a foreign substance. After serving his suspension, Scherzer pitched 3.1 innings and allowed six earned runs on eight hits against the Detroit Tigers. He struck out three and walked one.

The rookie Irvin will be making his third career start. He has been solid so far, allowing only one earned run in 10.2 innings of work. Most recently, Irvin pitched 6.1 shutout innings against the San Francisco Giants. He allowed just four hits while striking out five on the way to earning his first career win.

Over/Under pick

Yes, Scherzer got lit up in his last outing, but I don’t think that he is washed. Irvin has pitched against the Chicago Cubs and Giants so far and shut them down. He has his toughest matchup yet, but with only one earned run through two starts, Irvin should help keep the run total low.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

New York has been faltering this season and has struggled with injuries. Washington doesn’t seem like much of a threat but have been playing to its potential. After a weird day with a suspended game on Saturday, I think the Nats pick up an important win on Sunday afternoon.

Pick: Nationals