Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Blue Jays on Sunday, May 14

The Atlanta Braves (25-14) and the Toronto Blue Jays (23-16) will wrap up their three-game divisional set on Sunday, May 14. First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario is set for 1:37 p.m. ET. Atlanta will start reliever Collin McHugh (1-0, 3.38 ERA), while Toronto counters with Yusei Kikuchi (5-0, 3.35 ERA).

This game is a pick ’em at DraftKings Sportsbook with both teams installed at -110 on the moneyline. The run total is set at 9.5. Once this series wraps, the Braves will continue their road trip with a three-game series with the Texas Rangers starting on Monday. The Blue Jays will welcome the New York Yankees to town on Monday for a four-game divisional set.

Braves-Blue Jays picks: Sunday, May 14

Injury report

Braves

Out: SP Max Fried (forearm), SS Ehire Adrianza (elbow)

Blue Jays

N/A

Starting pitchers

Collin McHugh vs. Yusei Kikuchi

McHugh will start his first game since 2021. After struggling on the mound, he had been relegated to the bullpen, where he had found success this season. Last year, McHugh made 58 appearances for Atlanta and tallied a 3-2 record with a 2.60 ERA. So far this season, he has pitched in nine games and has struck out eight batters in 13.1 innings of work.

The Blue Jays are showing up at the plate when Kikuchi takes the mound. They have scored at least four runs in all seven of his starts. Most recently, he pitched 6.1 shutout innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He gave up only four hits while striking out three and walking two.

Over/Under pick

So far in this series, the run totals have been three and seven. Atlanta is experiencing rare struggles at the plate and has scored three runs or fewer in four of its last five games. Toronto has scored five runs or fewer in four straight games. Even with it likely being a bullpen day for the Braves, I still think we see the run total stay low yet again.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

This is a tough pick because the Braves seem unlikely to get swept. McHugh doesn’t inspire as much confidence on the mound as Kikuchi does. Still, Atlanta should be able to be one of the few teams that can get to him. McHugh could see an extended outing or the game could turn over to the bullpen. Either way, I think Atlanta will avoid the sweep and picks up a much-needed win to end the series.

Pick: Braves