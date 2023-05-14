Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Twins on Sunday, May 14

The Chicago Cubs (19-20) and Minnesota Twins (22-18) will wrap up a three-game set on Sunday, May 14. First pitch from Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. Marcus Stroman (2-3, 2.28 ERA) takes the mound for Chicago, while Minnesota counters with rookie Louie Varland (0-0, 4.32 ERA).

The Twins are -140 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cubs are +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at 7.5. Once this series wraps, Chicago stays on the road for a three-game set with the Houston Astros. Minnesota will go on the road for a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers starting on Monday.

Cubs-Twins picks: Sunday, May 14

Injury report

Cubs

Out: SP Kyle Hendricks (shoulder), 2B Nico Hoerner (hamstring)

Twins

Out: SP Kenta Maeda (ankle), RP Caleb Thielbar (oblique), RF Max Kepler (leg)

Starting pitchers

Marcus Stroman vs. Louie Varland

Stroman will start his ninth game of the season. Save for just one bad start on the mound, he has been solid for Chicago, despite not being the recipient of much run support. Most recently, he pitched six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. Stroman allowed two earned runs on just four hits while striking out six. Unfortunately, he took his third loss of the season as the Cubs lost 3-1.

Varland will be making his fourth appearance of the season. He had been getting knocked around but is coming off his best start. Varland threw six innings against the San Diego Padres and only allowed one earned run on five hits. He struck out six and walked two but didn’t end up factoring into the decision.

Over/Under pick

The Twins hit five home runs in Saturday’s 11-1 victory. Game one of this series saw Chicago take the 6-2 win, so this game will be the rubber match and determine the series winner. Minnesota has played three straight games with at least eight runs scored, while the Cubs have seen four straight games combine for at least eight runs.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

Stroman gives Chicago the edge on the mound, if he can get some run support. Ahead of just scoring one run on Saturday, the Cubs had scored at least four runs in three straight. Stroman has a better chance of shutting down the Twins’ lineup, despite their power output from Saturday.

Pick: Cubs