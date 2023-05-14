Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Rockies on Sunday, May 14

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Colorado Rockies in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, May 14. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET at Coors Field. Aaron Nola (3-2, 4.44 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Phillies, and Kyle Freeland (3-4, 3.57 ERA) will pitch for the Rockies.

The Phillies are -165 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Rockies come in at +140. The total is set at 11.

Phillies-Rockies picks: Sunday, May 14

Injury report

Phillies

Day-to-day: JT Realmuto (finger)

Out: RP José Alvarado (left elbow inflammation), 1B Darick Hall (torn UCL in right thumb), OF Christian Pache (right meniscus tear)

Rockies

Out: RP Dinelson Lamet (lower back stiffness), SP Germán Márquez (right elbow inflammation), SP Antonio Senzatela (right forearm tightness), RHP Noah Davis (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Kyle Freeland vs. Aaron Nola

Freeland has had his ups and downs this season, but he’s started May very well, allowing just two runs over 12 innings pitched in two starts this month. He has struck out 11 and walked two batters in that time period.

Nola has been a consistent go-to on the mound this season, reliable to make it past the six-inning mark in most games. He allowed two runs in six frames in his latest start, walking two and striking out six batters.

Over/Under pick

Both teams have been swinging hard in the altitude this series, with the totals of the last two games adding up to 9 and 11. With the Rockies and Phillies both trending upwards on offense, I think we can continue betting this trend.

Pick: Over 11

Moneyline pick

The Phillies won the first two games of this series on the road, and two solid pitchers go head-to-head here. Philadelphia is on a five-game winning streak that has seen them score six or more runs in four of the five games. With Bryce Harper back, the batting lineup has been phenomenal, and Nola held the Rockies to three runs over seven innings last time he faced Colorado.

Pick: Phillies