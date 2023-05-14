Picks, predictions for Padres vs. Dodgers on Sunday, May 14

The San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, May 14. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium. Ryan Weathers (1-1, 2.50 ERA) will take the mound for the Padres, and Tony Gonsolin (0-1, 1.93 ERA) will pitch for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are -175 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Padres coming in at +150. The total is set at 9.5.

Padres-Dodgers picks: Sunday, May 14

Injury report

Padres

Out: OF Jose Azocar (elbow), RP Nabil Crismatt (hip), C Luis Campusano (thumb), OF David Dahl (quadriceps), RP Drew Pomeranz (elbow), RP Robert Suarez (arm), RP Jose Castillo (shoulder), RP Adrian Morejon (elbow), 2B Eguy Rosario (ankle)

Dodgers

Day to day: SP Noah Syndergaard (finger)

Out: RP Daniel Hudson (knee), SP Michael Grove (groin), RP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), SP Ryan Pepiot (oblique), RP Alex Reyes (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Tony Gonsolin vs. Ryan Weathers

Gonsolin has started just three games this season, and was pulled before the fifth inning mark in the first two as he recovers from an ankle injury. However, he had a solid six-frame outing against the Brewers in his latest start, allowing three runs and striking out six batters.

Weathers has not yet seen the mound in May, but was phenomenal in April. He has just three starts under his belt, but in those three starts, he pitched 16 innings, allowing five runs and striking out 10 batters. He has also served in a reliever position this season.

Over/Under pick

The last two games of this series ended with totals of six, and the totals in the last series between the two teams did not go over seven. With Weathers on the mound for the Padres, he might be able to at least slow down the hot Dodgers offense. I’m going to go ahead and bet on this trend continuing.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Padres have lost six of their last seven games, including four against the Dodgers. Despite their star-studded lineup, they’ve been floundering over the past several weeks on offense. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have been hitting the gas and rank fourth in runs per game and slugging percentage in MLB. Weathers might give some hope for the Padres, but without any offense to back him up, I think that the Dodgers go ahead and sweep at home here.

Pick: Dodgers