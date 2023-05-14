Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Sunday, May 14

The baseball schedule for Sunday, May 14 will see every team in action. In fact, the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals will be wrapping up their game from Saturday after it was suspended in the third inning following a four-hour rain delay. While that first matchup between the teams won’t count toward the main DFS slate at DraftKings, there are still nine games in the featured slate. With so many options, here are our top three team stacks for Sunday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Sunday, May 14

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,800)

Bo Bichette ($5,500)

Matt Chapman ($5,100)

George Springer ($4,500)

The Blue Jays are presenting a problem for the Braves as they have taken the first two games of the series. Toronto will take on reliever Collin McHugh so it could be a bullpen day for Atlanta. Guerrero, Chapman, Bichette and Springer have a lot of upside in the series finale, as it looks like they are finally gaining some momentum.

This game is a pick ‘em at DraftKings Sportsbook with both the Blue Jays and Braves installed at -110 on the moneyline. The run total is set at 9.5.

Wander Franco ($5,900)

Randy Arozarena ($5,600)

Yandy Diaz ($5,100)

Harold Ramirez ($3,800)

The Rays have a good matchup against the Yankees and Clarke Schmidt and are in need of a win. So far this season, Schmidt has started eight games but has a 1-3 record with a 5.35 ERA. Franco, Arozarena and Diaz combined for six hits on Saturday, and Ramirez is still hitting .311 on the season despite an 0-for-3 day at the plate.

The Rays are road moneyline favorites with -125 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Yankees are the +105 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Julio Rodriguez ($5,700)

Jarred Kelenic ($5,100)

Eugenio Suarez ($4,500)

Ty France ($4,100)

The Mariners have benefitted recently from standout pitching performances, but their lineup is providing the necessary run support. It has been an up-and-down season for Seattle, but they have scored at least five runs in back-to-back games. Kelenic and Suarez have struggled in this series, but they still have upside to go along with France and JRod.

The Mariners are the road favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -180. The Tigers have +155 odds at home, and the run total is at 8.5.