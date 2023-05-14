Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, May 14

Sunday usually means a full slate of aces around MLB, but not this weekend — due in part to uncertainty around some typically-reliable names (Max Scherzer sure doesn’t seem healthy, while Aaron Nola has battled inconsistency this year and now has to deal with Coors Field), there are far more minefields than usual today. Luckily, our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to help you navigate them all, with start/sit advice and even a few streaming recommendations likely available on the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, May 14

Pitchers to stream

Braxton Garrett, Miami Marlins — Outside of a couple rough matchups against the Atlanta Braves earlier this year, Garrett’s been solid for the Fish, using his changeup to produce a ton of weak contact and ground balls. He’s handled weak matchups in the past (5.2 innings with one run allowed against both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Guardians) and now he gets a Cincinnati Reds offense that struggles against lefties in a pitcher-friendly home park.

Louie Varland, Minnesota Twins — Varland’s four-seamer was back in action last time out against the San Diego Padres, allowing him to strike out six over six innings of one-run ball. The Chicago Cubs’ lineup has cooled off recently, and especially struggles against righties as it’s largely a righty-heavy unit. There’s some risk here, but if you need quality start and strikeout upside, Varland could be worth it.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Sunday, May 14.