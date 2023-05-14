 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, May 14

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Sunday, May 14.

By Chris Landers
New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer in the dugout during the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field.&nbsp; Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday usually means a full slate of aces around MLB, but not this weekend — due in part to uncertainty around some typically-reliable names (Max Scherzer sure doesn’t seem healthy, while Aaron Nola has battled inconsistency this year and now has to deal with Coors Field), there are far more minefields than usual today. Luckily, our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to help you navigate them all, with start/sit advice and even a few streaming recommendations likely available on the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, May 14

Pitchers to stream

Braxton Garrett, Miami Marlins — Outside of a couple rough matchups against the Atlanta Braves earlier this year, Garrett’s been solid for the Fish, using his changeup to produce a ton of weak contact and ground balls. He’s handled weak matchups in the past (5.2 innings with one run allowed against both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Guardians) and now he gets a Cincinnati Reds offense that struggles against lefties in a pitcher-friendly home park.

Louie Varland, Minnesota Twins — Varland’s four-seamer was back in action last time out against the San Diego Padres, allowing him to strike out six over six innings of one-run ball. The Chicago Cubs’ lineup has cooled off recently, and especially struggles against righties as it’s largely a righty-heavy unit. There’s some risk here, but if you need quality start and strikeout upside, Varland could be worth it.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Sunday, May 14.

Starting pitcher rankings 5/14

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Logan Gilbert @ Tigers
2 Logan Webb @ Diamondbacks
3 Zach Eflin @ Yankees
4 Lucas Giolito vs. Astros
5 Max Scherzer @ Nationals
6 Andrew Heaney @ Athletics
7 Marcus Stroman @ Twins
Strong plays
8 Aaron Nola @ Rockies
9 Tanner Bibee vs. Angels
10 Patrick Sandoval @ Guardians
11 Mitch Keller @ Orioles
12 Tony Gonsolin vs. Padres
13 Hunter Brown @ White Sox
Questionable
14 Braxton Garrett vs. Reds
15 Yusei Kikuchi vs. Braves
16 Kyle Gibson vs. Pirates
17 Louie Varland vs. Cubs
18 Ryan Weathers @ Dodgers
19 Joey Wentz vs. Mariners
20 Colin Rea vs. Royals
21 Brandon Pfaadt vs. Giants
Don't do it
22 Miles Mikolas @ Red Sox
23 Corey Kluber vs. Cardinals
24 Kyle Freeland vs. Phillies
25 Jake Irvin vs. Mets
26 Luke Weaver @ Marlins
27 Jared Shuster @ Blue Jays
28 Clarke Schmidt vs. Rays
29 Drew Rucinski vs. Rangers
30 Jordan Lyles @ Brewers

