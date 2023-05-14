Players you can drop in fantasy baseball for Week 8 of 2023 MLB season

We are another week down in the fantasy baseball season. This will be the eighth week of the year, and by now, you have found players that are locked into your lineups for good and others that you can’t wait to be rid of. With that in mind, here are four players that you can send to waivers as we head into a new fantasy baseball week.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 8

Player to drop

Jose Abreu, 1B, Houston Astros

Abreu is rostered in 68.8% of ESPN rosters and has only 35 fantasy points on the year, despite having 150 at-bats so far. In the last week, he has tallied three total fantasy points. Abreu only has more than one fantasy point in a game three times since April 28.

Lance Lynn, SP, Chicago White Sox

Lynn has been a strikeout machine, keeping him afloat in an otherwise disappointing season. He has appeared in this column a few times this season, and his last outing is a perfect example of why. Lynn had a plus matchup against the Kansas City Royals and allowed nine runs (seven earned) in five innings of work for a total of -8 fantasy points.

Tim Anderson, SS, Chicago White Sox

Not to pick on the White Sox, but Anderson can also be sent to the waiver wire. He has dealt with injury this season, but through 91 at-bats, he is hitting .264. Anderson has 39 fantasy points on the season but only eight over the last week. He is the 27th-ranked SS in fantasy baseball, meaning you likely could find a more productive player on waivers to replace him with.

Starling Marte, OF, New York Mets

Marte and the Mets are struggling this season. He has dealt with some lingering injuries but is hitting .224 through 125 at-bats. Marte has a total of 49 fantasy points this season but has only tallied three in the last week. He is still the 23rd-ranked outfielder, but his lack of consistency is enough to send him to waivers and try out a different outfielder.