Top fantasy baseball middle infield waiver pickups for Week 8

We tried to warn you about Christopher Morel’s impending breakout, and we hope you listened, because the Chicago Cubs utility man is here and already laying waste to Major League pitching. If you didn’t snap him up before he got promoted, though, don’t worry, there may still be time — and if not, we’ve got three more middle infielders you can target on the waiver wire this week.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 8 middle infield targets

Christopher Morel, 2B/OF, Chicago Cubs

Roster percentage: 15.3%

We’ve been banging the Morel drum since before he was even in the Majors, and now that he’s been promoted — and gotten plenty of run with Nico Hoerner on the shelf with a hamstring injury — the utility man has just kept on raking. Morel has racked up seven hits over his first four games with Chicago, and his strikeout rate is now down below 30 percent. He offers rare power and speed upside, with two homers and a steal already, and he could be a league-winner thanks to his positional versatility.

Chris Taylor, 2B/SS/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Roster percentage: 7.2%

Speaking of versatility, Taylor has a path to regular playing time at shortstop while offering fantasy managers plenty of flexibility in setting their lineups. The batting average will never be great, but if you can stomach the strikeouts he’s a bit of a poor man’s Morel — decent power and speed while offering lots of counting stats in a good lineup. (We’re just a couple years removed from him putting up a 20/13 season.)

Maikel Garcia, SS/3B, Kansas City Royals

Roster percentage: 1.2%

At 145 pounds — no, seriously, that’s not a typo — Garcia isn’t going to hit for really any power, but he’s got a regular spot in K.C.’s lineup with Nicky Lopez out, and the Royals’ No. 3 prospect knows how to get on base and then run wild once he gets there. He swiped 39 bags in the Minors last year, and this is a team that loves to give its baserunners the green light, so if you’re in need of speed look no further.

Zack McKinstry, 2B/3B/OF, Detroit Tigers

Roster percentage: 0.8%

McKinstry is another guy capable of plugging lots of holes on fantasy rosters. He’s now firmly entrenched in the leadoff spot for Detroit, at least against righties, and it’s not hard to see why:

That’ll play. McKinstry has two homers and five steals already this year, and it’s backed up by gains across the board in his plate approach. He may come crashing back to Earth, but it’s worth riding this wave until he does.