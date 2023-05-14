Top fantasy baseball relief pitcher waiver pickups for Week 8

Between injury and ineffectiveness — what else is new this season — multiple closer’s roles now appear to be up for grabs around the Majors. So if you find yourself in need of some saves in your fantasy baseball league, here are three targets to consider.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 8 relief pitcher targets

Seranthony Dominguez, RP, Philadelphia Phillies

Roster percentage: 3.8%

With Jose Alvarado on the shelf with an arm injury for at least a couple of weeks, there’s suddenly a vacuum in the ninth inning in Philadelphia. Craig Kimbrel and Gregory Soto are also in the picture, but they’ve had their fair share of adventures so far this season. Dominguez, meanwhile, has been nails over his last few appearances, had the job last year and is the best bet to get the call moving forward.

Mark Leiter Jr., RP, Chicago Cubs

Roster percentage: 7.0%

It’s been a revolving door in the back end of Chicago’s bullpen, with Michael Fulmer and Brad Boxberger both having and then losing their shot at saves through ineffectiveness. Enter Leiter, who’s used his dominant splitter to tremendous effect and seems to be the new name that manager David Ross trusts in the ninth. With a 1.06 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 25 strikeouts to just six walks, he doesn’t look likely to relinquish that trust any time soon.

Hunter Harvey, RP, Washington Nationals

Roster percentage: 1.3%

If you simply don’t want to bother fishing for saves on a Nationals team going nowhere this year, we can’t blame you — but if you’re desperate, Harvey appears to be on the verge of displacing the flammable Kyle Finnegan in the closer’s role. The former blue-chip starting pitching prospect has taken a long and winding road to D.C., but he’s been great this year, with a 2.16 ERA and 1.02 WHIP and a save in the Nats’ last opportunity back on May 7.