Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Celtics Game 7 on Sunday

The second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs will conclude on Sunday with the Philadelphia 76ers hitting the road to face the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of their series. The contest will tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The series is tied at 3-3 and the winner will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Miami Heat.

The only player of significance that has been listed on the injury report is Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, who is still dealing with a facial fracture but will be good to go.

Boston enters the game as a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 201. The Celtics are -265 on the moneyline while the Sixers are +225.

76ers vs. Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers +6.5

Something has to give on the spread here. Boston is 35-28 against the spread this year after a win while Philadelphia is 18-12 after a loss. The 76ers have taken two out of three at the TD Garden this series and one would imagine that they would put up a better shooting performance than their poor 36.1% night in Game 6. Take Philly to cover in what should be a tight, tense Game 7.

Over/Under: Over 201

Neither team reached 100 points in Game 6 and that stands as the outlier in a series where both teams have produced plenty of offense. Even with both foes clamping down defensively, we should still see the two squads produce plenty of offense in this one. Take the over.