Best 76ers player prop bets to consider for Sunday’s Game 7 vs. Celtics

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics will be held on Sunday, May 14. Tipoff from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ABC. The 76ers had a chance to clinch the series at home but fell in a close game, sending the series back to Boston. With all the hype for this game, here are our three favorite player prop bets for the 76ers courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joel Embiid over 30.5 points (-105)

The 76ers play through Embiid. Whether they win or lose in this game, he will be involved and a big part of their offense. He has a plus matchup down low and also excels at second-chance opportunities. So far in this series, Embiid has scored 15, 30, 34, 33 and 26 points, respectively. 15 was his first game back from injury, and the 26 was a low-scoring outlier, so he should be able to tally at least 31 points on Sunday.

Tobias Harris over 6.5 rebounds (-120)

Harris sometimes struggles to show up with rebounds on the stat sheet because Embiid dominates the glass. Still, when Philadelphia has found success in this series, it is because he is able to help down low. Harris had six boards last game but 11 in the game before. He should be able to come down with at least seven rebounds in Game 7.

James Harden over 36.5 points + rebounds + assists (-105)

If the 76ers are going to have a shot in this game, they are going to have to get Harden involved. Even if he doesn’t have the point totals we typically see from him, look for his assists to be a game-changer with this line. Harden combined for 29 over these categories in Game 6 and 35 in Game 5. There have been two games where he has tallied 40+ points hitting the over on this total just from his scoring. Harden brings so much to the game that the sheer variety of ways that he can hit the over makes it more likely that it will happen.