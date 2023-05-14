Best Celtics player prop bets to consider for Sunday’s Game 7 vs. 76ers

The season will be on the line for the Boston Celtics on Sunday as they will host the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 7 of their second round series. The winner will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Miami Heat.

Below, we’ll go over some of our favorite Celtics player props for this winner-take-all contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Robert Williams III over 7.5 points (+100)

The Celtics made a starting lineup change for Game 6 on Thursday when starting Williams III over Derrick White. The move worked as he put up 10 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks in just under 28 minutes of action. I’d expect “Time Lord” to play a similar role in this elimination game, so take the over on his points.

Marcus Smart over 3.5 rebounds (+115)

Smart had himself a nice outing in Game 6, putting up 22 points while also crashing the boards for seven rebounds. The starting point guard will most likely go 40+ minutes once again for this crucial contest and I’d bank on him grabbing at least four rebounds in this one.

Jayson Tatum over 5.5 assists (+125)

Tatum has averaged five assists per game in this series. For this game, he’ll need to be the primary source of offense for the Celtics, both as a scorer and facilitator. Take the over on his assists for this Game 7 showdown.